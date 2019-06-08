NYT: Fewer Americans have flood insurance today than 10 years ago

Details: Nationally, only 1/3 of homes in the floodplain have corresponding insurance, per NYT, and no more than 15% of those in Central states plagued by recent flooding are insured. The bulk of standard home insurance policies don't include flood coverage.

“Low-income folks without a flood policy will likely be forced just to walk away from the damaged home.”

— Paul Osman, Illinois' chief of state floodplain programs, told the NYT

By the numbers: Rates can fluctuate geographically, but within the floodplain specifically, the Times reports that average annual premiums in 2015 came to nearly $1,100, with costs going up from there for those at the highest risk, per FEMA data released last year.

The backdrop: Trump's administration pursued a 2-year campaign in an attempt to double the number of Americans with flood-specific coverage. The U.S. government has offered subsidized flood coverage for nearly 50 years through its National Flood Insurance Program, which provides close to 95% of all residential flood policies nationally, per NYT.

However, within the last 10 years, Congress allowed FEMA to hike rates to more closely mirror the risk associated with flooding events.

