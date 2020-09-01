NYPD adds new guidelines for disciplining officers

The New York City Police Department announced new guidelines for disciplining officers that offer a more formal structure than what was previously in place.

Why it matters: NYPD is the largest police department in the country, and the change comes as protests around the country continue over racial injustice and police brutality. The new policy guidelines come nearly a year after the NYPD fired a then-Officer Daniel Pantaleo for using a deadly chokehold on Eric Garner in 2014.