NYPD adds new guidelines for disciplining officers

Photo: Sergi Reboredo/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The New York City Police Department announced new guidelines for disciplining officers that offer a more formal structure than what was previously in place.

Why it matters: NYPD is the largest police department in the country, and the change comes as protests around the country continue over racial injustice and police brutality. The new policy guidelines come nearly a year after the NYPD fired a then-Officer Daniel Pantaleo for using a deadly chokehold on Eric Garner in 2014.

  • The officer's union argued there was very little precedent within NYPD's internal disciplinary system, per AP.

Restructuring the police

Reducing police brutality and improving trust between police departments and Black communities is urgent.

Axios Re:Cap digs in with Brookings Institution fellow and University of Maryland professor Rashawn Ray, who's spent more than a decade interviewing officers and running implicit bias trainings for police departments.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 25,349,528 — Total deaths: 848,394— Total recoveries: 16,703,911Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 6,027,111 — Total deaths: 183,499 — Total recoveries: 2,184,825 — Total tests: 78,292,321Map.
  3. Politics: White House coronavirus task force reports contradict public statements by Trump officials.
  4. World: Peru now has world's highest coronavirus death rate
  5. Health: 6 states set single-day case records last week — 9 lessons for the next pandemic.
  6. Business: United Airlines to permanently drop most domestic change fees.
  7. 🎾 Sports: Many of the world's top tennis players are skipping this year's U.S. Open.
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
54 mins ago - World

Facebook threatens to pull news from Australia if new law passes

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Facebook said Monday that it will block users in Australia from sharing news on Facebook and Instagram if a controversial law forcing tech giants like Facebook and rival Google to pay publishers to distribute portions of their content passes this fall.

Why it matters: This is Facebook's last-ditch effort to stop the law's enactment, which it says will harm publishers more than itself. The tech giant contends that the Australian law's broad payment terms are likely to end up requiring Facebook to overpay for a relatively modest amount of content, and the social network is also wary of setting a broad precedent.

