Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.) announced Monday that she was diagnosed with "presumed" coronavirus just days after she was on the House floor and attended Speaker Nancy Pelosi's signing ceremony for the stimulus bill last week.

The state of play: Velazquez, 67, said in a statement that her symptoms are mild and that she will isolate in her home. She added that, per guidance from Congress' attending physician, she would not seek laboratory testing to confirm the diagnosis.