2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Nydia Velázquez diagnosed with "presumed" coronavirus

Ursula Perano

Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.) announced Monday that she was diagnosed with "presumed" coronavirus just days after she was on the House floor and attended Speaker Nancy Pelosi's signing ceremony for the stimulus bill last week.

The state of play: Velazquez, 67, said in a statement that her symptoms are mild and that she will isolate in her home. She added that, per guidance from Congress' attending physician, she would not seek laboratory testing to confirm the diagnosis.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson

Pelosi: "As the president fiddles, people are dying"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ramped up her criticism of President Trump's coronavirus response on CNN"s "State of the Union" Sunday, claiming that his downplaying of the crisis has cost American lives.

The big picture: The U.S. is now reporting the most positive coronavirus cases in the world, with 124,686 confirmed as of Sunday morning. Pelosi argued on CNN that Trump's initial denial and subsequent delay in getting life-saving equipment to state governments have been "deadly."

Go deeperArrowMar 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alayna Treene

Trump signs historic $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill

Photo: JIM WATSON / Getty Images

President Trump signed the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package into law on Friday shortly after the House passed the bill.

Why it matters: What happens in Washington is often lost on the rest of the country. But this rescue package is the largest in American history, has the attention of leaders on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue and matters to Americans back home.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

Member of Pence's staff tests positive for coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Coronavirus Task Force Press Conference. Photo: Barcroft Media / Contributor

A member of the Office of the Vice President has tested positive for the coronavirus, Katie Miller, Pence's press secretary, said Friday evening.

What she's saying: "Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual. Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines," Miller said in a statement.

Go deeperArrowMar 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy