NYC moves to cap delivery fees to restaurants

Photo: Gary He/Getty Images

New York City's council passed a bill on Wednesday that will cap fees at 15% to restaurants from delivery companies during emergencies, following in the footsteps of cities like San Francisco, Seattle and D.C. Mayor Bill de Blasio has indicated he will support the law if passed.

Why it matters: As restaurants turn to delivery and pick-up to weather the COVID-19 storm, food delivery apps have been criticized for making it difficult for those eateries to stay afloat because of steep fees.

Details:

  • Fees for fulfilling a delivery will be capped at 15% per order, while fees charged to restaurants for other services will be limited to 5% (third-party companies frequently charge for "marketing" and generating phone orders).
  • The cap will go into effect during states of emergency, plus 90 days there after.

Editor's note: The story has been updated to note that other cities like Seattle and D.C. have also implemented similar fees.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

France is reporting more coronavirus deaths than Spain, per John Hopkins data as of Wednesday, as the country cautiously reopens shops and schools.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.3 million people and killed 294,000 worldwide as of Tuesday. More than 1.5 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.6 million tests), followed by Russia (over 242,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)

Intel chief names Obama officials who requested "unmasking" in Flynn reports

Acting DNI Richard Grenell. Photo: Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

Two Republican senators on Wednesday released a declassified list from acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell naming the Obama administration officials who asked to "unmask" the identity of Michael Flynn when he was under government surveillance.

Why it matters: President Trump's allies have long claimed that the Russia investigation was a political hit job by the Obama administration. The presence of Joe Biden on the list is likely to be weaponized by the Trump campaign as an election-year issue, though the document itself does not show any evidence of wrongdoing.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 4,317,061 — Total deaths: 294,997 — Total recoveries — 1,523,278Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 1,381,696 — Total deaths: 83,356 — Total recoveries: 230,287 — Total tested: 9,637,930Map.
  3. Congress: Pelosi defends $3 trillion relief bill saying, "The American people are worth it."
  4. World: European Union advises member states on which tourists to admit from other countries as borders reopen.
  5. Business: Uber rolls out coronavirus-related safety policiesFed chair warns of "lasting" economic damage without more stimulus.
  6. Education: K-12 faces unprecedented options with "Saturday school" and "summer school" debates.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

