Washington Spirit win their first-ever NWSL championship

Andi Sullivan of Washington Spirit celebrates with Trinity Rodman after scoring during the second half against Chicago Red Stars during the NWSL Championship on November 20, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Washington Spirit beat the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 after extra time in the National Women's Soccer League championship on Saturday.

Driving the news: The victory gives the Spirit their first-ever NWSL championship victory. Both teams have reached the championship game before but neither had won, CBS Sports writes.

  • The two teams battled through 90-minutes of stoppage time and two 15-minute periods of extra time in Louisville, Kentucky, where early estimates say 10,360 people attended the game.

Catch up quick: The teams were tied 1-1 after regulation, but the Spirit pulled ahead in the sixth minute of extra time with a goal from Kelley O'Hara.

  • The Red Stars got the first goal of the game with a header from Rachel Hill right before the end of the first half. The Spirit tied up the game in the 66th minute off of a penalty kick from Andi Sullivan.

The big picture: The NWSL erupted into controversy this season over a sexual misconduct scandal that led to canceled games, the league's commissioner resigning and multiple head coaches — including Washington Spirit's Richie Burke — stepping down.

The bottom line: Saturday, however, was all about soccer. And the Spirit emerged from a turmoil-ridden season on top.

Erin Doherty
10 hours ago - Sports

Player empowerment is key to the future of U.S. women's pro soccer

The Orlando Pride Starting XI prior to a game between NJ/NY Gotham City FC and Orlando Pride at Exploria Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Roy K. Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

When the National Women's Soccer League erupted into controversy this season over a slew of assault allegations, the future of the league — and more broadly, U.S. women’s professional soccer — looked uncertain.

Why it matters: The U.S. has had three women's professional soccer leagues in two decades, with the first two each lasting just three seasons. But the NWSL may be on a different path, sports analysts and former players say. That is, if the league and its teams put players' demands and concerns front and center.

Stephen Totilo
Nov 19, 2021 - Technology

"Halo Infinite" developers used 1-year delay for polish, not expansion

Screenshot: 343 Industries.

The developers of the much-delayed "Halo Infinite" spent an unexpected extra year polishing their game ahead of its December 2021 launch, but restrained themselves from making massive changes.

Why it matters: In an era of games that are rushed to release, the team for "Halo Infinite" got to explore what happens when the publisher hits the brakes.

Shawna Chen
Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

WTA asks U.S. ambassador to China for 'urgent' help in finding missing tennis star

China's Peng Shuai in a women's doubles semi-final match at the Kunming Open tennis tournament on April 27, 2019. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

China's ambassador to the United States should assist in "bringing about a satisfactory result" in regards to the missing tennis player Peng Shuai, Women's Tennis Association CEO Steve Simon wrote in a letter dated Friday.

Why it matters: Peng has not been seen in public since she accused China's former vice premier of sexual assault earlier this month. Tennis authorities have called for a full investigation into the allegations by the two-time Grand Slam doubles champion.

