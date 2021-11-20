Washington Spirit win their first-ever NWSL championship

The Washington Spirit beat the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 after extra time in the National Women's Soccer League championship on Saturday.

Driving the news: The victory gives the Spirit their first-ever NWSL championship victory. Both teams have reached the championship game before but neither had won, CBS Sports writes.

The two teams battled through 90-minutes of stoppage time and two 15-minute periods of extra time in Louisville, Kentucky, where early estimates say 10,360 people attended the game.

Catch up quick: The teams were tied 1-1 after regulation, but the Spirit pulled ahead in the sixth minute of extra time with a goal from Kelley O'Hara.

The Red Stars got the first goal of the game with a header from Rachel Hill right before the end of the first half. The Spirit tied up the game in the 66th minute off of a penalty kick from Andi Sullivan.

The big picture: The NWSL erupted into controversy this season over a sexual misconduct scandal that led to canceled games, the league's commissioner resigning and multiple head coaches — including Washington Spirit's Richie Burke — stepping down.

The bottom line: Saturday, however, was all about soccer. And the Spirit emerged from a turmoil-ridden season on top.

