Reports of coronavirus deaths in U.S. nursing homes near 26,000

Health care workers after dropping off a patient at a nursing home. Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Federal health officials have received reports of almost 26,000 deaths from the coronavirus in nursing homes, the AP reports, citing materials prepared for the nation's governors.

Why it matters: That figure makes up approximately a quarter of all U.S. deaths thus far from COVID-19. Information obtained by the AP only consists of reports from about 80% of the nation's 15,400 nursing homes, leaving some facilities unaccounted for.

  • The stark figures follow months of scrutiny against state and local governments over their handling of the coronavirus in nursing homes.
  • A report from the Government Accountability Office last month detailed a "persistent" pattern of nursing homes failing to control infectious spread.

The big picture: Nursing home residents and staff remain among the most vulnerable to coronavirus havoc as the rest of the country begins to ease lockdown restrictions.

  • Industry professionals cite the cost of widespread testing and the length of time between tests and results as two main hurdles, per AP.
  • The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recommends a one-time universal test for all residents and staff, followed by a weekly retest of staff.

Behind the scenes: Sources familiar with internal deliberation at the White House tell Axios' Jonathan Swan that the Trump administration plans to pile more pressure on states to increase COVID-19 testing in nursing homes. There have been internal discussions about ways to condition different forms of funding to states on their level of testing in nursing homes.

Sam Baker
Lessons from the lockdown — and what comes next

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

We are nowhere near finished with the coronavirus, but the next phases of our response will — if we do it right — be more targeted and risk-based than the sweeping national lockdown we’re now emerging from.

Why it matters: Our experience battling this new virus has taught us a lot about what does and doesn’t work. We’ll have to apply those lessons rigorously, and keep adapting, if we have any hope of containing the virus and limiting the number of deaths from here on out.

Axios
U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Health experts fear that the protests breaking out across the U.S. could contribute to the spread of the coronavirus.

The state of play: Being outside may limit the danger, but close quarters, yelling, and potential exposure to tear gas, which causes coughing and crying, increase the risk of spread. It's recommended that those who are protesting be tested for the coronavirus.

Jacob Knutson
Fauci: "My meetings with the president have been dramatically decreased"

Anthony Fauci with President Trump on May 15. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with Stat News that his meetings with President Trump about the coronavirus have "dramatically decreased."

The big picture: Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease doctor and a key member of the White House's coronavirus task force, said he "was meeting with [the president] four times a week back, a month or so ago."

