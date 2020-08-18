1 hour ago - Health

The U.S. didn't learn its lesson on nursing homes

Data: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services; Chart: Axios Visuals

Coronavirus cases in nursing homes surged in late July, according to new data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Why it matters: Despite all the rhetorical focus on better protecting vulnerable seniors, long-term care facilities continue to be a major source of community spread in the U.S.

By the numbers: Cases in long-term care facilities significantly declined throughout June. But as the hot spots developed across the South flared up, nursing homes again saw a rash of new infections.

  • The U.S. recorded 9,715 cases in one week, primarily from the South.
  • 78% of new coronavirus cases and 69% of COVID-19-related deaths in nursing homes are in Sun Belt states, according to a report from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.

The bottom line: “Without adequate funding and resources, the U.S. will end up repeating the same mistakes from several months ago," said Mark Parkinson, the president and CEO of AHCA and NCAL.

Axios
Updated Aug 17, 2020 - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 170,000 and cases rose past 5.4 million in the U.S. on Sunday evening, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 1.8 million have recovered.

The big picture: Six states set new highs last week for novel coronavirus infections recorded in a single day. However, dramatic single-day rises have become less frequent as the country's outbreak begins to slow down. But some states are still facing serious spikes and rising hospitalizations.

Dave Lawler
Aug 16, 2020 - World

The U.S. is far behind other rich countries in coronavirus response

Data: WHO; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Over the past several weeks, the coronavirus has killed Americans at six times the average rate in other rich countries. And we’re recording about eight times more infections.

Why it matters: The virus burned through the rich world like wildfire in the spring, but this new data confirms that the U.S. is one of very few wealthy countries that have failed to suppress it since then.

Axios
Updated 12 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

India reported 57,981 new coronavirus cases Monday, taking its total number of infections to almost 2.65 million. The country's death toll reached 50,921 after it reported that another 941 people had lost their lives to the virus.

By the numbers: Over 776,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus globally and nearly 21.7 million have tested positive, per Johns Hopkins University data. Almost 13.7 million have recovered from the virus.

