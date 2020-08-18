Coronavirus cases in nursing homes surged in late July, according to new data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Why it matters: Despite all the rhetorical focus on better protecting vulnerable seniors, long-term care facilities continue to be a major source of community spread in the U.S.

By the numbers: Cases in long-term care facilities significantly declined throughout June. But as the hot spots developed across the South flared up, nursing homes again saw a rash of new infections.

The U.S. recorded 9,715 cases in one week, primarily from the South.

78% of new coronavirus cases and 69% of COVID-19-related deaths in nursing homes are in Sun Belt states, according to a report from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.

The bottom line: “Without adequate funding and resources, the U.S. will end up repeating the same mistakes from several months ago," said Mark Parkinson, the president and CEO of AHCA and NCAL.