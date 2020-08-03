At least 41 people test positive for coronavirus aboard Norwegian cruise ship

The Hurtigruten Roald Amundsen is moored on August 3, 2020 in Tromsø, Norway. Photo: Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images
At least 5 passengers and 36 crew members aboard a Norwegian cruise ship have tested positive for the coronavirus, and authorities fear the outbreak may have spread to towns along the country's western coast, AP reports.
Why it matters: Cruise ships have shown to be a prime vector for coronavirus spread. Hundreds were infected aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in the early days of the pandemic.
The state of play: Hurtigruten's MS Roald Amundsen is now docked in the city of Tromsø, where the sickened passengers and crew were taken to a hospital. All 158 crew members have been tested.
- 33 of the 36 crew members that tested positive are from the Philippine with the others from Norway, France and Germany.
- Officials fear the virus may not have been contained on the ship because some passengers disembarked along the route and may have spread it to local communities.
- 69 towns could be affected, news agency NTB reported.
What they're saying: "We have made mistakes. On behalf of all of us in Hurtigruten, I am sorry for what has happened. We take full responsibility,” Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam said in a statement.