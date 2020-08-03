At least 41 people test positive for coronavirus aboard Norwegian cruise ship

At least 5 passengers and 36 crew members aboard a Norwegian cruise ship have tested positive for the coronavirus, and authorities fear the outbreak may have spread to towns along the country's western coast, AP reports.

Why it matters: Cruise ships have shown to be a prime vector for coronavirus spread. Hundreds were infected aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in the early days of the pandemic.

The state of play: Hurtigruten's MS Roald Amundsen is now docked in the city of Tromsø, where the sickened passengers and crew were taken to a hospital. All 158 crew members have been tested.

33 of the 36 crew members that tested positive are from the Philippine with the others from Norway, France and Germany.

Officials fear the virus may not have been contained on the ship because some passengers disembarked along the route and may have spread it to local communities.

69 towns could be affected, news agency NTB reported.

What they're saying: "We have made mistakes. On behalf of all of us in Hurtigruten, I am sorry for what has happened. We take full responsibility,” Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam said in a statement.