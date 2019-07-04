North Korea releases Australian student after spying accusations

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed to parliament this week that Alek Sigley — the Aussie student who went missing and was allegedly held on reports of espionage — had safely left North Korea, AP reports.
What they're saying: North Korea claimed on Saturday that Sigley spread anti-Pyongyang propaganda and engaged in spying. A North Korean state news agency reported that Sigley was expelled out of "humanitarian leniency," says AP.
- Sigley had reportedly shared information about North Korea on social media and on his travel agency's website.
- Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency explained that Sigley was caught “red-handed” on June 25, having “comb[ed]” through Pyongyang and furnishing news outlets with photos and data on domestic happenings in North Korea, per AP.
But, but, but: In a statement on NK News' website, CEO Chad O’Carroll called it a “misrepresentation” for North Korea to characterize Sigley's writing for the outlet as anti-state, AP reports.
