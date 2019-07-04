Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed to parliament Thursday Alek Sigley, the Aussie student who went missing in North Korea last week, has safely left the country.

Details: Morrison did not say why the 29-year-old, who was studying in Pyongyang, had been detained. The BBC notes his release comes after negotiations between Swedish embassy officials in Pyongyang and the North Korean government. Australia doesn't have an embassy in North Korea.

