North Korea launched has launched unidentified projectiles toward the sea to the east, Yonhap news agency reports, citing the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Why it matters: The detected launch from an area in the eastern coastal town of Wonsan earlier Wednesday local time came a day after North Korea said Pyongyang and Washington had agreed to restart working-level nuclear talks this Saturday, per the Wall Street Journal, which reports the State Department confirmed the scheduled meetings.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.