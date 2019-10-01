Stories

North Korea launches projectiles ahead of talks with U.S., Seoul says

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) inspecting the test-fire of a ground-to-ground medium-to-long range strategic ballistic missile Pukguksong-2.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un flanked by military officials. Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images

North Korea launched has launched unidentified projectiles toward the sea to the east, Yonhap news agency reports, citing the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Why it matters: The detected launch from an area in the eastern coastal town of Wonsan earlier Wednesday local time came a day after North Korea said Pyongyang and Washington had agreed to restart working-level nuclear talks this Saturday, per the Wall Street Journal, which reports the State Department confirmed the scheduled meetings.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

North Korea missile program