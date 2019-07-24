North Korea launches 2 projectiles into Sea of Japan, Seoul says

North Korea has launched at least 2 unidentified projectiles 267 miles into the Sea of Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, according to AP.

Why it matters: This is the first report of North Korea firing projectiles since President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met with Kim Jong Un at the Demilitarized Zone last month.

Details: The projectiles were launched early on Thursday local time from an area near Wonsan, on North Korea’s eastern coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, per Reuters.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.