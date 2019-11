South Korea's military says North Korea fired two short-range projectiles on Thursday that are believed to have come from a "super-large" multiple rocket launcher, per AP.

Between the lines: CNN notes that North Korea has conducted other missile tests on American holidays. It reports that nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea have been at a standstill for weeks, and that Kim Jong-un has given the Trump administration until the end of the year to change its strategy.