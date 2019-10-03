Robert "Robin" Hayes, a former North Carolina congressman and state Republican Party chairman, pleaded guilty Wednesday to "making a false statement to the FBI" during a federal campaign finance probe, the Justice Department said in a statement.

The big picture: Hayes, 74, was indicted previously along with 3 other men for alleged bribery. They promised to spend "millions of dollars" on the N.C. insurance commissioner's re-election "if he would remove an insurance regulator that oversaw companies" under the control of a business executive also indicted, Reuters notes.

Per the Washington Post, Hayes reached a plea deal to cooperate with federal prosecutors and could potentially testify against the others.

