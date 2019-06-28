One of the patients featured in the story made less than $14,000 last year, and Methodist is suing her for more than $33,000. The hospital operates in the second-poorest large metropolitan area in the nation.

Methodist obtained wage garnishment orders in almost half of the cases it filed between 2014 and 2018, meaning that the debtor's employer was required to send the court a portion of the worker's after-tax income.

Between the lines: As we wrote this week, hospitals taking patients to court is both common and longstanding.

And when hospitals don’t get what they want from collections or the courts, they occasionally seize patients' tax refunds.

The bottom line: Not-for-profit hospitals market themselves as charities, but they act more like for-profit peers — renewing questions of whether those organizations’ tax exemptions are justified.

Coincidentally, the American Hospital Association released a paper Thursday touting hospitals' community benefits, but the paper has some of the same flaws as prior analyses.

What we're watching: These practices have drawn the ire of Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is now chairman of the powerful Finance Committee.

"Such hospitals seem to forget that tax exemption is a privilege, not a right. In addition to withholding financial assistance to low-income patients, they give top executives salaries on par with their for-profit counterparts," Grassley wrote in a 2017 op-ed.

Go deeper: Hospitals are swimming in cash