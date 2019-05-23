NOAA's 2019 outlook: "Near-normal" Atlantic hurricane season

Details: The 2019 outlook reflects climate factors including El Niño — anticipated to continue and El Niño tends to increase wind shear over the tropical Atlantic, which can inhibit tropical storm and hurricane formation. Offsetting El Niño is a combination of warmer-than-average sea-surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, and a heightened west African monsoon, increasing the potential for hurricane activity.

NOAA also issued seasonal hurricane outlooks for the eastern and central Pacific basins.

A 70% chance of an above-normal season is predicted for both the eastern and central Pacific regions.

The eastern Pacific outlook calls for a 70% probability of 15-22 named storms, of which 8 to 13 are expected to become hurricanes.

The central Pacific outlook calls for a 70% probability of 5-8 tropical cyclones, including tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes.

Driving the news: This season marks the addition of NOAA’s Earth-observing satellites, expected to enhance the hurricane forecast models used by forecasters to help users make critical decisions in real time.

Go deeper: The Atlantic Basins tropical storms and hurricanes in 2019