What we're driving: 2021 Nissan Kicks

2021 Nissan Kicks. Photo: Nissan

The 2021 Nissan Kicks is a great-looking, small SUV designed for young urban adventurers.

Yes, but: Don't let the name fool you. The engine could use an extra kick of power.

  • While it gets great gas mileage (31 mpg city and 36 mpg highway), the 122-hp four-cylinder engine leaves the Kicks feeling underpowered.
  • You can't get it with all-wheel-drive but that's OK. It's meant for city folk.

What it lacks in performance, the Kicks makes up in other ways.

  • It's available in an array of colors, including new two-tone combinations, and buyers can personalize their ride by choosing from a plethora of options and accessories.
  • The interior materials feel a bit cheap, as you would expect in a car that starts under $21,000, but there's so much standard equipment you might not notice.
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, for example, along with many safety and driver-assist features like automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning.
  • Higher-priced versions offer extras like remote start, heated seats, a larger 8.0-inch infotainment system, a Bose sound system and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

The bottom line: If you want to look good in city driving, get great gas mileage and stay safe, the Nissan Kicks is a good option.

Oriana Gonzalez
1 min ago - Energy & Environment

Texas water crisis: 13 million lack drinking water

Photo: Neill/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The lights for many Texans are back on, but more than 13 million remain without access to drinkable water, The New York Times reports.

Why it matters: "In many homes, taps were dry. Finding bottled water was nearly impossible. Some people resorted to boiling snow," CBS News writes.

Zachary Basu
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: "Democracy doesn't happen by accident"

President Biden committed the U.S. to "working in lockstep with our allies and partners" to protect democracy and promote prosperity, telling the Munich Security Conference on Friday: "Democracy doesn't happen by accident. We have to defend it. Fight for it. Strengthen it. Renew it."

Why it matters: In his first major speech to world leaders, Biden acknowledged that four years of former President Trump's "America First" foreign policy has left the transatlantic relationship in disrepair.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GameStop hearing paints Silicon Valley as public enemy #1

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Congress yesterday lived down to its reputation, uncovering little new information about the GameStop stock surge. But it did illustrate how Silicon Valley has overtaken Wall Street as public enemy number one, particularly among Democrats.

What happened: No one received more questions, and more rhetorical brickbats, than Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, despite the presence of hedge fund titans Ken Griffin and Gabe Plotkin.

