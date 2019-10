But, but, but: It's unclear when it might join Nissan's nearly decade-old Leaf EV as a mass-market product.

"[T]he crossover EV's bold styling and unconventional interior and exterior elements could make it into production in the near future," Nissan said in a release.

Car and Driver reports that it's a "a close preview of the production car that could arrive as soon as next year."

The intrigue: The company's announcement offered no information on expected range or price, but Automotive News reported last month that they've been previewing a crossover EV to dealers with a 300-mile range.