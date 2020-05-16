2 hours ago - Technology

Nintendo proves to be a recession-proof company

Screenshot from "Animal Crossing: New Horizons," via Nintendo

The Japan-based video game giant Nintendo — founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, and responsible for household names like Mario, Donkey Kong and Pokémon — announced a profit jump amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The state of play: In March, Nintendo "not only sold more units of their Switch console than during its launch in 2017, but sold the most consoles in a month for any platform in a decade," the Washington Post's Jon Irwin writes.

"Animal Crossing: New Horizons" is "the latest in a series of games that compel the player to plant flowers, catch bugs in nets and exist in a town inhabited by charming (and sometimes cranky) animal neighbors."

  • "The desire to escape and the need to be indoors combined perfectly; a marketing A.I. couldn’t devise a product better suited to" social distancing.
  • "In 11 days, 'New Horizons' sold over 11 million copies worldwide."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 4,586,915 — Total deaths: 309,184 — Total recoveries — 1,656,497Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 1,450,269 — Total deaths: 87,841 — Total recoveries: 250,747 — Total tested: 10,720,185Map.
  3. States: Grand Canyon gradually reopens amid coronavirus pandemic — Most states are slowly making progress against the coronavirus.
  4. Public health: FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests.
  5. Congress: House passes $3 trillion coronavirus relief package and adopts new rules to allow remote voting.
  6. World: India's Modi sees popularity boost for coronavirus response.
  7. Business: Groceries, drug stores and retailers try different ways to get customers to wear face masks.
  8. 1 🖼 thing: Art by doctors offers a glimpse of the front lines.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

States need to figure out how to hold safe elections by this fall, when the virus will still be spreading.

Why it matters: In the next few months, decisions by state and federal courts and lawmakers, governors and local election officials will determine how Americans cast their ballots in the middle of a pandemic.

Updated 49 mins ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

An official with China’s National Health Commission on Friday suggested that some labs had destroyed coronavirus samples at the start of the country's outbreak due to biosafety reasons, the New York Times reports.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.5 million people and killed over 308,000 as of Friday. More than 1.6 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.4 million from 10.7 million tests), followed by Russia (over 272,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 1 hour ago - Health