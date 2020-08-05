Electric vehicle startup Nikola claims progress but stock plunges

Nikola Corp., a company planning to build electric and hydrogen fuel-cell trucks, posted an $86.6 million quarterly net loss Tuesday in what was its first earnings report after going public in June.

Why it matters: Nikola is attracting lots of attention for plans to build a line of semi-trucks, as well as a pickup, in the coming years as it tries to break through in those fledgling markets.

Where it stands: The Phoenix-based company's stock fell sharply after the report. It regained some ground, but has traded down more than 10% all Wednesday morning.

Overall, the stock price has lost significant ground after soaring when the company first began trading in early June.

Yes, but: Right now, it's all about expectations because the company is not in commercial production yet and has basically no revenue, yet has a remarkable $14 billion market capitalization.