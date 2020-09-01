2 hours ago - Health

NIH panel: No data to support effectiveness of plasma treatment for COVID-19

Convalescent plasma donated by a recovered COVID-19 patient. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

A panel of experts at the National Institutes of Health on Tuesday weighed into the FDA's emergency use authorization (EUA) of convalescent plasma as a coronavirus treatment, stressing that "there are insufficient data to recommend either for or against" the use of plasma to treat COVID-19 patients.

Why it matters: President Trump and other officials pressured the FDA to grant an EUA for plasma despite warnings from public health experts, including those at the NIH, that data from randomized clinical trials was needed to determine the effectiveness of the treatment.

  • The objections against the authorization continued after FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn oversold the benefits of convalescent plasma as a coronavirus treatment at a press conference with President Trump. He later apologized.

What they're saying: "There are currently no data from well-controlled, adequately powered randomized clinical trials that demonstrate the efficacy and safety of convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19," the NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel wrote.

  • The panel added that convalescent plasma "should not be considered standard of care for the treatment of patients with COVID-19."

The bottom line: The NIH panel called for "prospective, well-controlled, adequately powered randomized trials" to "determine whether convalescent plasma is effective and safe for the treatment of COVID-19."

20 hours ago - Health

Report: HHS offers $250M contract for drive to "inspire hope" during pandemic

Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Department of Health and Human Services is auctioning a more than $250 million contract to a communications firm to "defeat despair and inspire hope" about the coronavirus pandemic, Politico reported Monday evening.

Why it matters: The decision to offer the contract comes as HHS faces questions over its independence from the Trump administration in recent weeks.

19 hours ago - Economy & Business

Eli Lilly CEO: There is "strong argument" for U.S. to share coronavirus vaccine

Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks, whose company has a coronavirus treatment in Phase 3 of clinical trials, told "Axios on HBO" that it'd be smart to share with other countries rather than going America first.

The big picture: 66% of Americans don't want to share a vaccine right away with the rest of the world if the U.S. gets there first, according to a recent Harris poll, Axios' Sam Baker reported last week.

Updated 22 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a virtual briefing Tuesday "no country can just pretend the pandemic is over."

Driving the news: Tedros was urging countries, communities and individuals to focus on to taking control of the coronavirus with safeguards before reopening economies. "The more control countries have over the virus, the more they can open up," he said. "Opening up without having control is a recipe for disaster."

