NIH director explains why U.S. coronavirus outbreak is worse than Europe's

Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that the reason the U.S. is doing "so poorly" with the coronavirus compared to Europe is because states ignored federal reopening guidelines and many Americans let their guard down "imagining this was just a New York problem."

Why it matters: The U.S. leads the world with over 3.7 million confirmed cases and 140,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. While Europe was initially hit hard by the pandemic, most countries have successfully flattened their infection curve and lifted lockdown restrictions.

What he's saying: "We basically did a good job in New York and New Jersey and Connecticut with that terrible crisis that happened and took many lives ... And basically steps were put in place and if you look to see what's happening now in those areas, they came down very close to zero," Collins said.

  • "But meanwhile, the rest of the country, perhaps imagining this was just a New York problem, kind of went about their business, didn't really pay that much attention to CDC's recommendations about the phases necessary to open up safely, and jumped over some of those hoops.
  • "And people started congregating and not wearing masks and feeling like it's over and maybe summer, it will all go away. And now here we are not only with 70,000 new cases every day, but from my perspective a quite concerning number of hospitalizations."

The bottom line: Collins insisted that Americans are fully capable of "rising to a crisis," and said that he does not consider masks to be "optional" when it comes to people protecting themselves and those around them.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project

The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus surpassed 140,000 in the U.S. on Sunday morning, Johns Hopkins data shows.

The big picture: The U.S. confirmed on Saturday more than 71,500 new cases in 24 hours — the second highest number to the record 75,600-plus set last Thursday. And Texas reported 10,158 new cases Saturday — the fifth consecutive day of over 10,000 infections.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins

The global coronavirus death toll topped 600,000 on Saturday night, as the World Health Organization announced over a quarter of a million new cases globally — a record number for the second straight day.

The big picture: COVID-19 is continuing to spread nearly unchecked across the world, with the U.S. reporting on Saturday the second the second-highest number of single-day cases on record. The United States' death toll surpassed 140,000 on Sunday morning.

Fauci: Young people are "propagating the pandemic" by "not caring"

Fauci testifying before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on June 30. Photo: Al Drago/AFP via Getty Images

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with WebMD's chief medical officer on Saturday that young people are driving the uptick in coronavirus cases by "not caring" whether they get infected.

Why it matters: Fauci said the biggest age group currently reporting new infections is at least 15 years younger than the major demographic that contracted the virus a few months ago.

