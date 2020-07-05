At least 2 dead and 8 injured in South Carolina nightclub shooting

At least two people were killed and eight others injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Greenville, South Carolina, according to multiple reports.

What's new: There are no suspects in custody in relation to the shooting and investigators are still on the scene. The eight surviving victims are in "various conditions," the Greenville County Sheriff's Office told CNN.

What he's saying: "Everything is turned over. There are a few chairs in there, food on the floor, some bottles busted. You can tell somebody left in a hurry. There are some pretty large amounts of blood," Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said per WYFF.