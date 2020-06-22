7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House chair demands Trump admin explain Nigel Farage's trip to U.S.

A photo of Nigel Farage he posted to Twitter before President Trump's rally on Saturday. Photo: Nigel Farage/Twitter

House Homeland Security Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) wrote to the Trump administration Monday requesting information on British politician Nigel Farage's trip to the U.S. for President Trump's Oklahoma rally over the weekend.

Why it matters: The administration imposed a ban on most people traveling to the U.S. from countries including the United Kingdom during the coronavirus pandemic. Thompson said in his letter to Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf that the U.K. Brexit Party leader's visit "raises numerous troubling questions." He wants to know why the Department of Homeland Security deemed his trip in the "national interest."

  • Axios has contacted the Trump administration and Farage's representatives for comment.

Nigel Farage attends Trump rally after exemption from U.S. travel ban

A photo of Nigel Farage he posted to Twitter before President Trump's rally, captioned "In the USA, only twenty four hours from Tulsa." Photo: Nigel Farage/Twitter

Nigel Farage, the U.K. Brexit Party leader, was photographed attending President Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Saturday despite a ban on people from Britain entering the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told the Independent Farage was initially denied boarding of his flight to the U.S., but he was permitted after a review because his visit was deemed to be "in the national interest" of the U.S. Trump and Farage are friends and the president said last year the Brexit Party leader should be negotiating with the European Union on the U.K. exit from Europe because he's "very smart." Farage did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 9,036,002 — Total deaths: 470,016 — Total recoveries — 4,493,629Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 2,305,950 — Total deaths: 120,340 — Total recoveries: 640,198 — Total tested: 27,559,492Map.
  3. Trump administration: Two Trump campaign staffers who attended rally test positive for coronavirus — Trump to expand coronavirus-related immigration restrictions.
  4. States: Florida surpasses 100,000 confirmed cases — Texas governor warns coronavirus is spreading at an "unacceptable rate."
  5. World: Saudi Arabia says it will only allow "very limited numbers" of people to perform annual hajj this summer.
Black Senate candidates could make history in 2020

Clockwise from top left: Mike Espy, Joy-Ann Reid, Jaime Harrison, Royce West, Raphael Warnock, Charles Booker.

There are five black men running for U.S. Senate in the South as Democrats who could not only make history, but are using this unique moment to have difficult, intimate conversations about being black in America.

Why it matters: There have only been 10 black senators in U.S. history, and it wasn't until 2013 that two African Americans simultaneously served in the Senate.

