Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: Kent Gidley/Collegiate Images/Getty Images
The University of Alabama's football coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne said in statements Wednesday that they have tested positive for COVID-19.
The big picture: Both the 68-year-old Saban and 48-year-old Byrne said that they immediately left work to isolate at home after receiving their positive tests, and that neither are experiencing symptoms.
- Alabama is currently the No. 2-ranked college football team in the country, and has dominated the sport for most of the 14 years that Saban has been head coach.
- It's unclear how the infections will affect Alabama's scheduled game on Saturday against the No. 3-ranked University of Georgia, or whether other players or staff members have contracted the virus.