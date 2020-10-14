22 mins ago - Sports

Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: Kent Gidley/Collegiate Images/Getty Images

The University of Alabama's football coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne said in statements Wednesday that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

The big picture: Both the 68-year-old Saban and 48-year-old Byrne said that they immediately left work to isolate at home after receiving their positive tests, and that neither are experiencing symptoms.

  • Alabama is currently the No. 2-ranked college football team in the country, and has dominated the sport for most of the 14 years that Saban has been head coach.
  • It's unclear how the infections will affect Alabama's scheduled game on Saturday against the No. 3-ranked University of Georgia, or whether other players or staff members have contracted the virus.

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

What bank's booming profits say about the economy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Some of America's biggest banks are making more money now than they were before the pandemic hit.

Why it matters: Quarterly earnings out this week hint that the worst economic scenarios haven't yet come to pass. Still, executives are warning there could be a rocky road ahead for the economy.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Melania Trump reveals son Barron had COVID-19, opens up about diagnosis

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump disclosed on Wednesday that her 14-year-old son, Barron Trump, also tested positive for COVID-19 in a statement detailing her experiences with the virus. Barron exhibited no symptoms and has since tested negative.

The big picture: President Trump revealed that he and the first lady tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 1. The president was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center the following day.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Podcasts

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on the stalled stimulus

Earlier today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin spoke yet again about the stalled federal stimulus plan, but don't appear too much closer on a deal to help American families or businesses.

Axios Re:Cap goes deeper with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), who talks about remaining obstacles, the White House, and why Democrats oppose stand-alone bills for consensus items like airline payroll support and small business loans.