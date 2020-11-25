Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Kent Gidley/Collegiate Images/Getty Images

The University of Alabama's football team said Wednesday that its coach Nick Saban has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The 69-year-old legendary coach will miss the annual Iron Bowl on Saturday, where No. 1 ranked Alabama will take on No. 22 ranked rival Auburn. Saban, who registered a false positive COVID-19 test in October, is experiencing mild symptoms and plans to self-isolate at home.

Go deeper: Coronavirus cancellations give the Group of 5 teams a chance to shine

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
17 hours ago - Health

France to end second lockdown after three weeks

Photo: Marc Piasecki via Getty

France will begin a three-stage plan to phase out its second COVID-19 lockdown of the year, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.

Why it matters: Last week’s virus cases across the country amounted to one-third the number of cases seen in early November, the New York Times reports. Health experts have warned France not to repeat its mistakes from the spring as the nation moves to ease restrictions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
19 hours ago - Economy & Business

UPS and Ford prepare for vaccine distribution with ultra-cold freezers

Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty

UPS and Ford Motor Company have both announced they ordered portable, ultra-low temperature freezers for storing coronavirus vaccines when they become available.

Why it matters: While the promising vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is 95% effective, it can only be stored at or around -70 degrees Celsius.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute, author of Codebook
5 mins ago - Technology

The emerging cybersecurity headaches awaiting Biden

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The incoming administration will face a slew of cybersecurity-related challenges, as Joe Biden takes office under a very different environment than existed when he was last in the White House as vice president.

The big picture: President-elect Biden's top cybersecurity and national security advisers will have to wrestle with the ascendancy of new adversaries and cyberpowers, as well as figure out whether to continue the more aggressive stance the Trump administration has taken in cyberspace.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow