Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Kent Gidley/Collegiate Images/Getty Images
The University of Alabama's football team said Wednesday that its coach Nick Saban has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Why it matters: The 69-year-old legendary coach will miss the annual Iron Bowl on Saturday, where No. 1 ranked Alabama will take on No. 22 ranked rival Auburn. Saban, who registered a false positive COVID-19 test in October, is experiencing mild symptoms and plans to self-isolate at home.
Go deeper: Coronavirus cancellations give the Group of 5 teams a chance to shine