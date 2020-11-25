Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus

The University of Alabama's football team said Wednesday that its coach Nick Saban has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The 69-year-old legendary coach will miss the annual Iron Bowl on Saturday, where No. 1 ranked Alabama will take on No. 22 ranked rival Auburn. Saban, who registered a false positive COVID-19 test in October, is experiencing mild symptoms and plans to self-isolate at home.

Go deeper: Coronavirus cancellations give the Group of 5 teams a chance to shine