51 mins ago - Sports

Nick Saban and Alabama players organize march against police brutality

Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Alabama football coach Nick Saban marched on Monday against social injustices and police brutality with dozens of football players along his side through Alabama University.

The big picture: Sports teams and leagues are taking a bigger stand this year than they ever have in previous years. The police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. prompted NBA players to boycott games for the first time.

  • Similar marches have been held at Oklahoma, Kansas, Duke, Baylor, Mississippi and Mississippi State.

What they're saying: Per AP, Saban said, "This is what helped me grow in my role as a leader, to listen to the players, to learn from the players and give them opportunities to do things that could impact social change today. Today I’m like a proud parent."

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

2 hours ago - World

Facebook threatens to pull news from Australia if new law passes

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Facebook said Monday that it will block users in Australia from sharing news on Facebook and Instagram if a controversial law forcing tech giants like Facebook and rival Google to pay publishers to distribute portions of their content passes this fall.

Why it matters: This is Facebook's last-ditch effort to stop the law's enactment, which it says will harm publishers more than itself. The tech giant contends that the Australian law's broad payment terms are likely to end up requiring Facebook to overpay for a relatively modest amount of content, and the social network is also wary of setting a broad precedent.

3 hours ago - World

Peru now has world's highest coronavirus death rate

Data: European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control via Our World in Data; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Peru's coronavirus death rate is now the highest in the world, surpassing Belgium and exceeding even Brazil (7th) and the U.S. (8th).

Why it matters: Peru and Belgium illustrate the divergence between the world's two hardest-hit regions since the eye of the storm shifted from Europe to Latin America in the spring.

