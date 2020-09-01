Nick Saban and Alabama players organize march against police brutality

Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Alabama football coach Nick Saban marched on Monday against social injustices and police brutality with dozens of football players along his side through Alabama University.
The big picture: Sports teams and leagues are taking a bigger stand this year than they ever have in previous years. The police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. prompted NBA players to boycott games for the first time.
- Similar marches have been held at Oklahoma, Kansas, Duke, Baylor, Mississippi and Mississippi State.
What they're saying: Per AP, Saban said, "This is what helped me grow in my role as a leader, to listen to the players, to learn from the players and give them opportunities to do things that could impact social change today. Today I’m like a proud parent."