Nick Saban and Alabama players organize march against police brutality

Alabama football coach Nick Saban marched on Monday against social injustices and police brutality with dozens of football players along his side through Alabama University.

The big picture: Sports teams and leagues are taking a bigger stand this year than they ever have in previous years. The police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. prompted NBA players to boycott games for the first time.

Similar marches have been held at Oklahoma, Kansas, Duke, Baylor, Mississippi and Mississippi State.

What they're saying: Per AP, Saban said, "This is what helped me grow in my role as a leader, to listen to the players, to learn from the players and give them opportunities to do things that could impact social change today. Today I’m like a proud parent."