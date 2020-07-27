NHL teams arrive in Toronto and Edmonton ahead of this week's season restart

Sunday was NHL move-in day, as the 24 teams set to participate in the league's restart arrived in Toronto (East) and Edmonton (West), where they'll be separated from the general population and tested daily for coronavirus.
Details:
- Schedule: Exhibition games start tomorrow, and real games begin on Saturday.
- The bubbles: Fences have been erected to mark each bubble boundary. Hotels, arenas and other facilities are all within walking distance in both cities, and players will use tunnels and other sealed-off walkways to get around.
- Traveling parties: 31 players and 52 total people, per team.
- Food: Each bubble has 14 restaurants for players and staff, including pop-ups featuring local chefs.
- Entertainment: There's space for indoor activities like ping pong, and each arena has dedicated lounges where players can relax or watch other games.
- Deliveries: A concierge service in each city will work with outside companies to deliver food, pharmaceutical needs and other products.
Toronto:
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Hotels: Hotel X (top five teams) and the Fairmont Royal York (remaining seven teams).
- Other facilities: The Maple Leafs' training facility, Ford Performance Centre, will host all practices. Additionally, BMO Field (home of Toronto FC and the CFL's Toronto Argonauts) will be used as an outdoor recreational space.
Edmonton:
- Arena: Rogers Place
- Hotels: JW Marriott (top six teams) and Sutton Place (remaining six). Both connect to Rogers Place via an overhead walkway.
- Other facilities: Practices will be held at Rogers Place and Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre.