NFL players' union elects new president amid CBA disarray

Browns center J.C. Tretter was elected as the new president of the NFL Players Association during union meetings Tuesday, beating out Buccaneers linebacker Sam Acho and Giants safety Michael Thomas.

What to watch: The election comes at a turbulent time for the NFLPA, which has plunged into a state of disarray in recent weeks thanks to the public disagreement over the proposed CBA, which includes a 17-game schedule starting in 2021 at the earliest.

The full union membership (~2,000 players) has until midnight on Saturday to vote on the proposed 10-year deal that most of them will play under for the rest of their careers. If it receives a simple majority (50% plus one vote), it will pass.

"The first thing Tretter needs to do is develop a strategy for getting leadership on the same page," writes Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. "It's critical that a union present a united front. This union recently hasn't, which sets them up to be exploited if/when bargaining resumes."

Tretter's bio:

Age: 29

29 Hometown: Akron, New York

Akron, New York College: Cornell (Degree: Labor relations)

Cornell (Degree: Labor relations) NFL: A fourth-round pick in 2013, Tretter has been the Browns' starting center for the past three seasons and signed a three-year, $32.5 million contract last offseason.

