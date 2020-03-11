1 hour ago - Sports

NFL players' union elects new president amid CBA disarray

Kendall Baker

Photo: Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Browns center J.C. Tretter was elected as the new president of the NFL Players Association during union meetings Tuesday, beating out Buccaneers linebacker Sam Acho and Giants safety Michael Thomas.

What to watch: The election comes at a turbulent time for the NFLPA, which has plunged into a state of disarray in recent weeks thanks to the public disagreement over the proposed CBA, which includes a 17-game schedule starting in 2021 at the earliest.

  • The full union membership (~2,000 players) has until midnight on Saturday to vote on the proposed 10-year deal that most of them will play under for the rest of their careers. If it receives a simple majority (50% plus one vote), it will pass.
  • "The first thing Tretter needs to do is develop a strategy for getting leadership on the same page," writes Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. "It's critical that a union present a united front. This union recently hasn't, which sets them up to be exploited if/when bargaining resumes."

Tretter's bio:

  • Age: 29
  • Hometown: Akron, New York
  • College: Cornell (Degree: Labor relations)
  • NFL: A fourth-round pick in 2013, Tretter has been the Browns' starting center for the past three seasons and signed a three-year, $32.5 million contract last offseason.

Kendall Baker

NFL playoffs could expand to 14 teams under new labor agreement

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

The NFL and its players' union have informally agreed to restructure the postseason and add a seventh team from each conference for a total of 14, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Why it matters: If finalized as part of the NFL's new collective bargaining agreement, this format change would mark the first playoff expansion since 1990, when the league went from 10 teams to 12.

Rebecca Falconer

Biden: Sanders must disassociate himself from attacks on union leaders

Joe Biden during a South Carolina campaign launch party, Feb. 11, Columbia, South Carolina. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden told NBC's "Meet the Press" in an interview airing Sunday his 2020 rival Sen. Bernie Sanders needs to do more to address "misogynistic" online threats to leaders of the Nevada Culinary Workers Union.

Why it matters: Biden's comments come ahead of Nevada's caucuses next Saturday. The union, representing some 60,000 workers, is the most influential in the state. Its leaders announced last Thursday it would not endorse any Democratic candidate.

Axios

MLB considers expanding playoffs to 14 teams

On Oct. 30, Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer celebrates after beating the Houston Astros in the World Series. Photo: David J. Phillip/AP

Major League Baseball is considering expanding the postseason to nearly half the 30 teams and allowing higher-seeded wild-card teams to choose opponents, the AP reports.

The state of play: The playoffs would grow from 10 clubs to 14, with four wild cards in each league, up from two. The selections would be made on a televised show.

