Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady during New England Patriots' game against the Detroit Lions last August. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Image
The NFL indicated in a tweet Tuesday evening that Tom Brady is set to leave the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The big picture: Brady announced earlier Tuesday that he's leaving the Patriots, where he's played his entire career and won six Super Bowls since entering the league in 2000, but would only say he'd continue his NFL career "elsewhere" next season.
Go deeper: Tom Brady announces he's leaving the New England Patriots