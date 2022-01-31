Another thrilling NFL playoff weekend

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Joe Burrow. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images
The NFL scriptwriters outdid themselves again on Sunday, crafting two more thrilling episodes of America's favorite TV show.
The big picture: From unprecedented parity during the regular season, to unparalleled drama in the playoffs, the question must be asked: Has the NFL ever been better?
Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 (OT) — The Bengals erased an 18-point deficit (tied for the largest comeback in AFC title game history) to beat the heavily-favored Chiefs and clinch their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years.
- Wild stat: Teams that trailed by 18 points this season were 1-115 entering Sunday. They're now 2-115.
- Still perfect: The Bengals (3-0) and Giants (5-0) are the only teams in the Super Bowl era to never lose a conference title game.
- Joe 3.0: Joe Burrow could join Joe Montana and Joe Namath as the only QBs to win an NCAA national championship and a Super Bowl.
The big picture: The Bengals are one of 12 franchises that have never won a Super Bowl. They fell short in their two previous appearances, both against the 49ers (1982 and 1989).
Rams 20, 49ers 17 — The Rams had lost six straight games to the 49ers, and looked poised to make it seven. But a fourth-quarter rally snapped the streak, setting up a date with destiny on the same turf in two weeks.
- Wild stat: Prior to Sunday, Matthew Stafford had lost 26 straight starts when trailing by 10+ points entering the fourth quarter, and the Rams had lost 14 straight under Sean McVay.
- Un-retired: Eric Weddle, who came out of retirement three weeks ago, led the Rams with nine tackles on Sunday. What an incredible story.
- Nailed it: One FanDuel bettor turned a $20 bet into a $579,020 payout by correctly predicting the score of both games.
Looking ahead: The Rams opened as 3.5-point favorites in the Super Bowl. Before last season, a team had never played a Super Bowl at home. It has now happened twice in a row (Bucs last year, now Rams).