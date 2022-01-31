Another thrilling NFL playoff weekend

The NFL scriptwriters outdid themselves again on Sunday, crafting two more thrilling episodes of America's favorite TV show.

The big picture: From unprecedented parity during the regular season, to unparalleled drama in the playoffs, the question must be asked: Has the NFL ever been better?

Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 (OT) — The Bengals erased an 18-point deficit (tied for the largest comeback in AFC title game history) to beat the heavily-favored Chiefs and clinch their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years.

Wild stat: Teams that trailed by 18 points this season were 1-115 entering Sunday. They're now 2-115.

Teams that trailed by 18 points this season were 1-115 entering Sunday. They're now 2-115. Still perfect: The Bengals (3-0) and Giants (5-0) are the only teams in the Super Bowl era to never lose a conference title game.

The Bengals (3-0) and Giants (5-0) are the only teams in the Super Bowl era to never lose a conference title game. Joe 3.0: Joe Burrow could join Joe Montana and Joe Namath as the only QBs to win an NCAA national championship and a Super Bowl.

The big picture: The Bengals are one of 12 franchises that have never won a Super Bowl. They fell short in their two previous appearances, both against the 49ers (1982 and 1989).

Matthew Stafford. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Rams 20, 49ers 17 — The Rams had lost six straight games to the 49ers, and looked poised to make it seven. But a fourth-quarter rally snapped the streak, setting up a date with destiny on the same turf in two weeks.

Wild stat: Prior to Sunday, Matthew Stafford had lost 26 straight starts when trailing by 10+ points entering the fourth quarter, and the Rams had lost 14 straight under Sean McVay.

Prior to Sunday, Matthew Stafford had lost 26 straight starts when trailing by 10+ points entering the fourth quarter, and the Rams had lost 14 straight under Sean McVay. Un-retired: Eric Weddle, who came out of retirement three weeks ago, led the Rams with nine tackles on Sunday. What an incredible story.

Eric Weddle, who came out of retirement three weeks ago, led the Rams with nine tackles on Sunday. What an incredible story. Nailed it: One FanDuel bettor turned a $20 bet into a $579,020 payout by correctly predicting the score of both games.

Looking ahead: The Rams opened as 3.5-point favorites in the Super Bowl. Before last season, a team had never played a Super Bowl at home. It has now happened twice in a row (Bucs last year, now Rams).