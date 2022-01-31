Sign up for our daily briefing

Another thrilling NFL playoff weekend

Kendall Baker
Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Joe Burrow. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The NFL scriptwriters outdid themselves again on Sunday, crafting two more thrilling episodes of America's favorite TV show.

The big picture: From unprecedented parity during the regular season, to unparalleled drama in the playoffs, the question must be asked: Has the NFL ever been better?

Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 (OT) The Bengals erased an 18-point deficit (tied for the largest comeback in AFC title game history) to beat the heavily-favored Chiefs and clinch their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years.

  • Wild stat: Teams that trailed by 18 points this season were 1-115 entering Sunday. They're now 2-115.
  • Still perfect: The Bengals (3-0) and Giants (5-0) are the only teams in the Super Bowl era to never lose a conference title game.
  • Joe 3.0: Joe Burrow could join Joe Montana and Joe Namath as the only QBs to win an NCAA national championship and a Super Bowl.

The big picture: The Bengals are one of 12 franchises that have never won a Super Bowl. They fell short in their two previous appearances, both against the 49ers (1982 and 1989).

Matthew Stafford. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Rams 20, 49ers 17 The Rams had lost six straight games to the 49ers, and looked poised to make it seven. But a fourth-quarter rally snapped the streak, setting up a date with destiny on the same turf in two weeks.

  • Wild stat: Prior to Sunday, Matthew Stafford had lost 26 straight starts when trailing by 10+ points entering the fourth quarter, and the Rams had lost 14 straight under Sean McVay.
  • Un-retired: Eric Weddle, who came out of retirement three weeks ago, led the Rams with nine tackles on Sunday. What an incredible story.
  • Nailed it: One FanDuel bettor turned a $20 bet into a $579,020 payout by correctly predicting the score of both games.

Looking ahead: The Rams opened as 3.5-point favorites in the Super Bowl. Before last season, a team had never played a Super Bowl at home. It has now happened twice in a row (Bucs last year, now Rams).

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
27 mins ago - Health

Ex-FDA chief: Vaccine for kids under 5 could come earlier than expected

A view of syringes containing 0.2 ml of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5–11. Photo: Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The timeline for getting Pfizer's COVID vaccines to kids under 5 could move to early March, Pfizer board member and former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS News Sunday.

Why it matters: Getting vaccines approved for the youngest children would not only be a relief for worried parents, but could help protect against disruptive school and daycare closures.

Ivana Saric
1 hour ago - World

Probe into Boris Johnson's lockdown parties finds "failures of leadership"

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement to MPs in the House of Commons on the Sue Gray report on Jan. 31. Photo: House of Commons/PA Images via Getty Images

The lockdown-defying parties at U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street residence represented a "serious failure" to observe the standards expected of government officials, according to the long-awaited initial findings of an investigation out Monday.

The big picture: "Against the backdrop of the pandemic, when the Government was asking citizens to accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives, some of the behaviour surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify," the report states.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: It's very difficult to get access to antiviral COVID treatments — Biden administration orders 100M additional COVID tests — Contact tracing fizzles across America.
  2. Vaccines: FDA fully approves Moderna's vaccine — The shifting definition of fully vaccinated — Pfizer begins clinical trial for Omicron-specific vaccine.
  3. States: New York mask mandate extended through Feb. 10.
  4. World: Canada's Trudeau "feeling fine" after testing positive for COVID — Beijing officials seal off residential areas after COVID cases detected.
  5. Variant tracker
