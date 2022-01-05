Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

5 NFL records that could be broken in 17-game era

Jeff Tracy

Cooper Kupp. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

History is on the line this weekend, as multiple players threaten single-season records in the NFL's inaugural 17-game campaign.

State of play: Here are five records with a realistic shot at being broken, ranked in order from most likely to least.

  • 471 completions (Drew Brees, 2016): Tom Brady needs 16 completions to pass Brees, which should be doable (his season low is 18).
  • 22.5 sacks (Michael Strahan, 2001): T.J. Watt has 21.5 sacks (in just 12 full games!) entering Sunday's matchup against the rival Ravens.
  • 1,964 receiving yards (Calvin Johnson, 2012): Cooper Kupp needs 136 yards to pass Megatron, a mark he's reached three times this year.
  • 149 receptions (Michael Thomas, 2019): Kupp needs 12 catches to pass Thomas, a mark he's reached just once this season.
  • 5,477 passing yards (Peyton Manning, 2013): Brady needs 488 yards to supplant Manning, which is something he's achieved just once in his illustrious career (517 yards in 2011). His season-high is 432.

The big picture: It's unclear how we'll come to view 17-game records vs. 16-game records, though Kupp is unequivocal about his mindset.

  • "We're in a new age of football," said the Rams star. "What those guys did in 16 games, it wouldn't seem right for those [records] to be broken in 17 games. ... You kind of have to separate the two."

The other side: History suggests we'll move on fairly quickly. Most NFL records are viewed as pre- or post-Super Bowl era (1966), not "since expanding to 16 games in 1978." Similarly, modern MLB records aren't split by 154- and 162-game seasons (though that wasn't always the case).

Stephen Totilo
15 hours ago - Technology

Game-streaming’s big year

Samsung's new gaming hub, which supports game-streaming services. Screenshot: Samsung

2022 could be a breakthrough year for playing games without needing to own any hardware that can run them locally.

Driving the news: On Sunday, the crowd of megacorps pushing game-streaming tech got bigger, as Samsung announced that some of its TVs will support the Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now streaming apps later this year.

Mike Allen, author of AM
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Wasserman: Redistricting turns into a happy surprise for Dems

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

David Wasserman has seen enough. The litigation-strewn process for drawing new House lines for November's midterms will go on for months.

Mike Allen, author of AM
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 committee may hold prime-time hearings

January 6th Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) speak to the media after a hearing. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House's January 6th Committee is considering rare prime-time hearings to help build a maximum audience for testimony about what happened during the Capitol riot, one year ago tomorrow.

Why it matters: The committee sees its eyewitnesses as building a "case" to combat doubts raised by former President Trump and his Republican allies.

