Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Cooper Kupp. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
History is on the line this weekend, as multiple players threaten single-season records in the NFL's inaugural 17-game campaign.
State of play: Here are five records with a realistic shot at being broken, ranked in order from most likely to least.
- 471 completions (Drew Brees, 2016): Tom Brady needs 16 completions to pass Brees, which should be doable (his season low is 18).
- 22.5 sacks (Michael Strahan, 2001): T.J. Watt has 21.5 sacks (in just 12 full games!) entering Sunday's matchup against the rival Ravens.
- 1,964 receiving yards (Calvin Johnson, 2012): Cooper Kupp needs 136 yards to pass Megatron, a mark he's reached three times this year.
- 149 receptions (Michael Thomas, 2019): Kupp needs 12 catches to pass Thomas, a mark he's reached just once this season.
- 5,477 passing yards (Peyton Manning, 2013): Brady needs 488 yards to supplant Manning, which is something he's achieved just once in his illustrious career (517 yards in 2011). His season-high is 432.
The big picture: It's unclear how we'll come to view 17-game records vs. 16-game records, though Kupp is unequivocal about his mindset.
- "We're in a new age of football," said the Rams star. "What those guys did in 16 games, it wouldn't seem right for those [records] to be broken in 17 games. ... You kind of have to separate the two."
The other side: History suggests we'll move on fairly quickly. Most NFL records are viewed as pre- or post-Super Bowl era (1966), not "since expanding to 16 games in 1978." Similarly, modern MLB records aren't split by 154- and 162-game seasons (though that wasn't always the case).