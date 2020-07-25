1 hour ago - Sports

NFL and Players Association drop preseason games in final agreement

The NFL and the NFL Players Association finalized an agreement late on Friday, scheduling the regular season to start on Sept. 10, the New York Times reports.

The state of play: The deal keeps the salary cap at just under $200 million per team for the season, but scraps preseason games to reduce the chances of players contracting the coronavirus.

  • Both the league and union also agreed to multiple measures to decrease the risk of infection, including daily player testing and outlining who can enter team facilities.

It remains unclear whether fans will be allowed to watch games in-person.

  • The league announced on Wednesday that fans will be required to wear face coverings at games.
  • The Giants and Jets this week became the first franchises to announced they will play regular-season games without fans in attendance.

What's next: All players must report to training camp by July 28. But because each team is required to test players and staff members at least twice before allowing them to enter training facilities, official practices will likely begin in early August.

Jacob Knutson
Jul 22, 2020 - Sports

59 NFL players have tested positive for coronavirus

59 NFL players have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Tuesday, per the NFL Players Association.

Why it matters: The positive cases come amid negotiations between the league and players' association over what the preseason and regular season will look like during the pandemic, Axios' Kendall Baker reports. On Tuesday, the NFL agreed to have no preseason games in 2020.

Kendall Baker
Jul 20, 2020 - Sports

The NFL no longer has the luxury of time

When the pandemic arrived and upended the world, the NFL was the only major American sports league with the luxury of time.

The big picture: The clock has now run out and on the eve of training camp, it's still remarkably unclear what the preseason and regular season will look like, particularly in regards to health and safety.

Orion Rummler
Jul 23, 2020 - Sports

Washington NFL team to temporarily rebrand as "Washington Football Team"

Washington, D.C.'s NFL team will temporarily rebrand as the "Washington Football Team" for the 2020 season until a new name is agreed upon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Why it matters: The team's previous name has been used by some as a slur against Native Americans. Supporters, including owner Dan Snyder, had long argued that the name honored Native Americans, but the anti-racism movement that has swept across the country since the death of George Floyd ultimately pushed the team to make a change.

