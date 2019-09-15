NFL will meet Antonio Brown's accuser

NFL investigators on Monday will meet with Britney Taylor, Antonio Brown's former trainer who accused the wide receiver of raping and sexually assaulting her three times throughout 2017 and 2018, according to the Boston Globe.
Why it matters: The NFL allowed Brown to play in the Patriots’ Week 2 game at Miami on Sunday, but he may not be field-eligible if the football association opens an investigation after the meeting.
Context: Taylor filed the accusation against Brown in the Southern District of Florida on Sept. 10, and Brown has denied the allegations.
What they're saying: Taylor said she will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies when she filed the accusation.
- Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, said Brown and Taylor had “a consensual personal relationship,” and that Brown in considering countersuing, according to AP.
What's next: If the NFL opens an investigation, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will decide whether Brown continues to play as the investigation proceeds.