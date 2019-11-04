NFL home teams complete Sunday football sweep

Following a World Series that defied everything we know about home-field advantage, order appears to have been restored to the universe in one fell swoop.
What happened: On Sunday, NFL home teams not only won all 11 games, but they also went 11-0 against the spread. (Meanwhile, the Texans beat the Jaguars in London).
Ravens (6-2) def. Patriots (8-1), 37-20
- MVP: Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: 17/23, 163 yds, 1 TD; 16 car, 61 yds, 2 TD (28.6 fantasy points, per standard ESPN scoring)
- What they're saying: "The Patriots defense got its first real test ... and they didn't fail as much as the Ravens passed with flying colors." (Danny Heifetz, The Ringer)
Chiefs (6-3) def. Vikings (6-3), 26-23
- MVP: Tyreek Hill, WR, KC: 1 car, 5 yds; 6 rec, 140 yds, 1 TD (20.5 pts)
- Highlight: Chiefs RB Damien Williams took it 91 yards to the house, but the most impressive part of the play was Hill running 22.64 mph to catch up with him.
Chargers (4-5) def. Packers (7-2), 26-11
- MVP: Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC: 20 car, 80 yds, 2 TD; 3 rec, 29 yds (22.9 pts)
- Been a while: The Chargers beat the Packers for just the second time in 12 meetings and the first time since 1984, the same year Ronald Reagan was re-elected.
Bills (6-2) def. Redskins (1-8), 24-9
- MVP: Josh Allen, QB, BUF: 14/20, 160 yds, 1 TD; 8 car, 12 yds, 1 TD (17.6 pts)
- Fun fact: 12.5% of yesterday's starting QBs were Allens (Josh in Buffalo, Kyle in Carolina and Brandon in Denver,) and they all won! It was the biggest day for same-name QBs since Week 17 of the 2016 season, when six Matts started.
Dolphins (1-7) def. Jets (1-7), 26-18
- MVP: Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, MIA: 24/36, 288 yds, 3 TD (23.7 pts)
- Food for thought: The Dolphins are 1-7 and thrilled because they're "tanking." The Jets are 1-7 and miserable because they're just ... bad. Bottom line: Expectations are everything, and there's nothing worse (for fans or players) than a team with no direction.
Seahawks (7-2) def. Bucs (2-6), 40-34 (OT)
- MVP: Russell Wilson, QB, SEA: 29/43, 5 TD; 1 car, 21 yds (39.2 pts)
- The actual MVP: Heading into the weekend, Aaron Rodgers (+225) was the MVP frontrunner, per Bovada, followed closely by Wilson (+275). Safe to say they'll swap positions this week.
Broncos (3-6) def. Browns (2-6), 24-19
- MVP: Brandon Allen, QB, DEN: 12/20, 193 yds, 2 TD (17 pts)
- Look: Baker Mayfield shaved his handlebars into a sad-looking mustache after the game and currently looks like John Candy from "Planes, Trains & Automobiles."
Panthers (5-3) def. Titans (4-5), 30-20
- MVP: Christian McCaffrey, CAR, RB: 24 car, 146 yds, 2 TD; 3 rec, 20 yds, 1 TD (34.6 pts)
- Fun fact: McCaffrey is the first player with multiple games of 150 scrimmage yards and 3 TD in a single season since Darren McFadden (woah, haven't heard that name in a while) in 2010.
Raiders (4-4) def. Lions (3-4-1), 31-24
- MVP: Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK: 28 car, 120 yds, 2 TD (24 pts)
- Fun fact: Jacobs (740 yards) has already broken Hall of Famer Marcus Allen's single-season rushing record for a Raiders rookie.
Steelers (4-4) def. Colts (5-3), 26-24
- MVP: Chris Boswell, K, Steelers: 4/4 FG (long 51), 2/2 XP (14 pts)
- Poor guy: NFL legend Adam Vinatieri cost the Colts a likely win for the second time this year (as in, they'd be 7-1 if he hadn't missed kicks he usually makes).
Eagles (5-4) def. Bears (3-5), 22-14
- MVP: Zach Ertz, TE, PHI: 9 rec, 103 yds, 1 TD (16.3 pts)
- Not great: Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky has failed to throw a TD pass in 22 of the 24 quarters he's completed and has yet to pass for more than 260 yards in a game. He also has a grand total of 31 yards rushing. The struggle is real.
Texans (6-3) def. Jaguars (4-5), 26-3
- MVP: Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU: 22/28, 201 yds, 2 TD; 7 car, 37 yds (19.7 pts)
- What to watch: Minshew Mania might have ended in London. The rookie had the worst start of his career and Nick Foles should be healthy after the bye week.
