41 mins ago - Sports

NFL fines maskless coaches

The Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in Vegas debuted last night. Photo: Isaac Brekken/AP

The NFL is imposing fines of $100,000 per coach and $250,000 per club for violations of the league's mask policy, AP reports.

The state of play: The first three to get fined were Denver's Vic Fangio, San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan and Seattle's Pete Carroll.

  • Among other offenders: Patriots coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Colts coach Frank Reich, and Rams coach Sean McVay.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden and Saints coach Sean Payton were shown on a split screen on "Monday Night Football," both breaking the rules.

  • Gruden wore his mask like a chin strap.
  • Payton sported his gaiter like a turtleneck.

Worth noting: Players — like coaches, subject to daily COVID-19 tests — are exempt from the face covering requirements.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 9 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Some 90,000 New York City children in pre-K and those with advanced disabilities went back to school for in-person classes on Monday.

The big picture: All other students in the city resumed classes online. Elementary schools are due to open on Sept. 29, with middle schools and high schools following on Oct. 1.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Maria Arias
14 hours ago - Health

U.K. upgrades COVID alert level as Europe sees worrying rise in infections

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street on Sept. 21. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The U.K. could see up to 50,000 coronavirus cases per day by mid-October if current growth continues, top scientific advisers warned in a televised address from Downing Street on Monday.

The big picture: The U.K. has upgraded its coronavirus alert level from three to four as infections appear to be "high or rising exponentially." Meanwhile, recent European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) data shows that over half of all European Union countries are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

A coalition of 156 countries agreed Monday to a "landmark" agreement aimed at the fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the globe, the World Health Organization announced Monday.

The big picture: 64 higher-income countries, including European Union members, are among the signatories to the deal, known as "COVAX." The U.S. is not participating in the scheme.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!