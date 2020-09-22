NFL fines maskless coaches

The NFL is imposing fines of $100,000 per coach and $250,000 per club for violations of the league's mask policy, AP reports.

The state of play: The first three to get fined were Denver's Vic Fangio, San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan and Seattle's Pete Carroll.

Among other offenders: Patriots coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Colts coach Frank Reich, and Rams coach Sean McVay.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden and Saints coach Sean Payton were shown on a split screen on "Monday Night Football," both breaking the rules.

Gruden wore his mask like a chin strap.

Payton sported his gaiter like a turtleneck.

Worth noting: Players — like coaches, subject to daily COVID-19 tests — are exempt from the face covering requirements.

