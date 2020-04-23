The 2020 NFL draft's wide receiver class is one for the ages
This year's crop of wide receivers in the NFL draft is one of the strongest ever, thanks not to an exceptionally talented top two or three, but a roster of elite athletes that goes at least 10 deep.
The top 10
1. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
- Hometown: Deerfield Beach, Florida
- Pro comp (via The Ringer): Calvin Ridley, Robert Woods
- Key strength: Extremely quick off the line and tough to tackle, making him a yards-after-catch demon.
- 📚 Read: Could knee issues hurt Jeudy's draft stock at the eleventh hour?
2. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
- Hometown: New Orleans
- Pro comp: Slim DeAndre Hopkins
- Key strength: Slippery route-runner with exceptional hands.
- 🎥 Watch: 2019-20 season highlights
3. Justin Jefferson, LSU (strangely un-recruited out of HS)
- Hometown: St. Rose, Louisiana
- Pro comp: Gangly Doug Baldwin
- Key strength: Slot receiver with lightning quick feet.
- 📚 Read: Why did no one recruit Justin Jefferson?
4. Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
- Hometown: Montgomery, Alabama
- Pro comp: Mini Martavis Bryant, T.Y. Hilton
- Key strength: He's the single fastest player in the draft.
- 🎥 Watch: Ruggs competing in high school track
5. Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
- Hometown: Reno, Nevada
- Pro comp: D.J. Moore
- Key strength: Elite acceleration makes him a home run threat on every play.
- 📚 Read: Aiyuk's recent core surgery makes him a draft day wild card
6. Michael Pittman, USC
- Hometown: Westlake Village, California
- Pro comp: Allen Robinson
- Key strength: Tall, physical pass-catcher who's equally comfortable lined up in the slot and out wide.
- 🎥 Watch: 2019-20 season highlights
7. Tee Higgins, Clemson
- Hometown: Oak Ridge, Tennessee
- Pro comp: DeVante Parker, Kenny Golladay
- Key strength: His long arms and strong hands give him a massive catch radius.
- 🎥 Watch: TD in 2019 national championship
8. Denzel Mims, Baylor
- Hometown: Daingerfield, Texas
- Pro comp: D.J. Chark
- Key strength: Top-tier athleticism and quick feet allow for separation at the line and success downfield.
- 📚 Read: Is Denzel Mims the biggest sleeper among the draft's top receivers?
9. Jalen Reagor, TCU
- Hometown: Waxahachie, Texas
- Pro comp: Brandin Cooks
- Key strength: Explosive athlete whose leaping ability belies his compact body.
- 📚 Read: What makes Jalen Reagor the ultimate boom-or-bust WR
10. Van Jefferson, Florida
- Hometown: Brentwood, Tennessee
- Pro comp: Cooper Kupp
- Key strength: Elite route-runner with versatility to line up in the slot or out wide.
- 🎥 Watch: Career highlights
