1 hour ago - Sports

The 2020 NFL draft's wide receiver class is one for the ages

Jeff Tracy

This year's crop of wide receivers in the NFL draft is one of the strongest ever, thanks not to an exceptionally talented top two or three, but a roster of elite athletes that goes at least 10 deep.

Data: ESPN, 247Sports, Sports Reference, NFL; Note(*): HS recruiting rank for Brandon Aiyuk is based on his rank transferring from junior college; Table: Naema Ahmed/Axios
The top 10

1. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

2. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

  • Hometown: New Orleans
  • Pro comp: Slim DeAndre Hopkins
  • Key strength: Slippery route-runner with exceptional hands.
  • 🎥 Watch: 2019-20 season highlights

3. Justin Jefferson, LSU (strangely un-recruited out of HS)

4. Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

5. Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

6. Michael Pittman, USC

  • Hometown: Westlake Village, California
  • Pro comp: Allen Robinson
  • Key strength: Tall, physical pass-catcher who's equally comfortable lined up in the slot and out wide.
  • 🎥 Watch: 2019-20 season highlights

7. Tee Higgins, Clemson

  • Hometown: Oak Ridge, Tennessee
  • Pro comp: DeVante Parker, Kenny Golladay
  • Key strength: His long arms and strong hands give him a massive catch radius.
  • 🎥 Watch: TD in 2019 national championship

8. Denzel Mims, Baylor

9. Jalen Reagor, TCU

10. Van Jefferson, Florida

  • Hometown: Brentwood, Tennessee
  • Pro comp: Cooper Kupp
  • Key strength: Elite route-runner with versatility to line up in the slot or out wide.
  • 🎥 Watch: Career highlights

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

Tornadoes kill at least 4 in Texas and Oklahoma

An outbreak of tornadoes from a severe weather system in the southeast struck Oklahoma and Texas on Wednesday, killing at least four people, injuring dozens of others and leaving thousands without power, authorities said, per the New York Times.

Details: Officials in Polk County, Texas, told reporters two people to died and up to 30 were injured when a tornado struck, damaging mobile homes and houses. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement the state had deployed response teams and medical resources to assist communities as his office reported "widespread damage" in the region.

Go deeper (0.5 min. read)ArrowUpdated 6 hours ago - Science
Fadel Allassan

Warren endorses a slew of women in down-ballot 2020 races

Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) endorsed 20 down-ballot women political candidates across the U.S. on Wednesday.

What she's saying: ”This November, statewide and state legislative elections will be especially critical as we recover from the coronavirus crisis in the short term and rebuild our economy in the long term,” Warren told supporters in an email, as NBC News first reported.

Go deeper (0.5 min. read)Arrow21 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Dave Lawler

The world won't stop for coronavirus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The world is facing its gravest challenge in decades, but President Trump issued a reminder today that geopolitical tensions won’t wait until it’s over.

The big picture: Trump’s threat to “destroy” Iranian boats that harass U.S. ships comes amid rumors about Kim Jong-un's health, arrests in Hong Kong of leading pro-democracy activists, and clashes in Afghanistan that could further undermine the peace process there. 

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow18 hours ago - World