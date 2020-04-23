This year's crop of wide receivers in the NFL draft is one of the strongest ever, thanks not to an exceptionally talented top two or three, but a roster of elite athletes that goes at least 10 deep.

Data: ESPN, 247Sports, Sports Reference, NFL; Note(*): HS recruiting rank for Brandon Aiyuk is based on his rank transferring from junior college; Table: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The top 10

1. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Hometown: Deerfield Beach, Florida

Deerfield Beach, Florida Pro comp (via The Ringer): Calvin Ridley, Robert Woods

Calvin Ridley, Robert Woods Key strength: Extremely quick off the line and tough to tackle, making him a yards-after-catch demon.

Extremely quick off the line and tough to tackle, making him a yards-after-catch demon. 📚 Read: Could knee issues hurt Jeudy's draft stock at the eleventh hour?

2. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Hometown: New Orleans

New Orleans Pro comp: Slim DeAndre Hopkins

Slim DeAndre Hopkins Key strength: Slippery route-runner with exceptional hands.

Slippery route-runner with exceptional hands. 🎥 Watch: 2019-20 season highlights

3. Justin Jefferson, LSU (strangely un-recruited out of HS)

Hometown: St. Rose, Louisiana

St. Rose, Louisiana Pro comp: Gangly Doug Baldwin

Gangly Doug Baldwin Key strength: Slot receiver with lightning quick feet.

Slot receiver with lightning quick feet. 📚 Read: Why did no one recruit Justin Jefferson?

4. Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Hometown: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Pro comp: Mini Martavis Bryant, T.Y. Hilton

Mini Martavis Bryant, T.Y. Hilton Key strength: He's the single fastest player in the draft.

He's the single fastest player in the draft. 🎥 Watch: Ruggs competing in high school track

5. Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

Hometown: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Pro comp: D.J. Moore

D.J. Moore Key strength: Elite acceleration makes him a home run threat on every play.

Elite acceleration makes him a home run threat on every play. 📚 Read: Aiyuk's recent core surgery makes him a draft day wild card

6. Michael Pittman, USC

Hometown: Westlake Village, California

Westlake Village, California Pro comp: Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson Key strength: Tall, physical pass-catcher who's equally comfortable lined up in the slot and out wide.

Tall, physical pass-catcher who's equally comfortable lined up in the slot and out wide. 🎥 Watch: 2019-20 season highlights

7. Tee Higgins, Clemson

Hometown: Oak Ridge, Tennessee

Oak Ridge, Tennessee Pro comp: DeVante Parker, Kenny Golladay

DeVante Parker, Kenny Golladay Key strength: His long arms and strong hands give him a massive catch radius.

His long arms and strong hands give him a massive catch radius. 🎥 Watch: TD in 2019 national championship

8. Denzel Mims, Baylor

Hometown: Daingerfield, Texas

Daingerfield, Texas Pro comp: D.J. Chark

D.J. Chark Key strength: Top-tier athleticism and quick feet allow for separation at the line and success downfield.

Top-tier athleticism and quick feet allow for separation at the line and success downfield. 📚 Read: Is Denzel Mims the biggest sleeper among the draft's top receivers?

9. Jalen Reagor, TCU

Hometown: Waxahachie, Texas

Waxahachie, Texas Pro comp: Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks Key strength: Explosive athlete whose leaping ability belies his compact body.

Explosive athlete whose leaping ability belies his compact body. 📚 Read: What makes Jalen Reagor the ultimate boom-or-bust WR

10. Van Jefferson, Florida

Hometown: Brentwood, Tennessee

Brentwood, Tennessee Pro comp: Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp Key strength: Elite route-runner with versatility to line up in the slot or out wide.

Elite route-runner with versatility to line up in the slot or out wide. 🎥 Watch: Career highlights

