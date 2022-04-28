What to know about the 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL draft kicks off in Las Vegas Thursday night, two years after Sin City's planned debut was moved to Roger Goodell's basement.

Details: 262 players will hear their names called across seven rounds over the next three days, beginning with round one tonight (8pm ET).

Location: Goodell will announce the picks from a stage near the Bellagio fountain, where the 21 invited prospects will get their (often awkward) hug.

Broadcast: Hosts Mike Greenberg (ESPN), Rece Davis (ABC) and Rich Eisen (NFL) will be joined by Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN), Todd McShay (ABC), Kurt Warner (NFL) and others.

Final mock:

Jaguars: Travon Walker (DE, Georgia) Lions: Aidan Hutchinson (DE, Michigan) Texans: Derek Stingley Jr. (CB, LSU) Jets: Ikem Ekwonu (OT, NC State) Giants: Sauce Gardner (CB, Cincinnati) Panthers: Evan Neal (OT, Alabama) Giants: Charles Cross (OT, Miss. State) Falcons: Kayvon Thibodeaux (DE, Oregon) Seahawks: Drake London (WR, USC) Jets: Jameson Williams (WR, Alabama)

Notes: