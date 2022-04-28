What to know about the 2022 NFL Draft
The NFL draft kicks off in Las Vegas Thursday night, two years after Sin City's planned debut was moved to Roger Goodell's basement.
Details: 262 players will hear their names called across seven rounds over the next three days, beginning with round one tonight (8pm ET).
- Location: Goodell will announce the picks from a stage near the Bellagio fountain, where the 21 invited prospects will get their (often awkward) hug.
- Broadcast: Hosts Mike Greenberg (ESPN), Rece Davis (ABC) and Rich Eisen (NFL) will be joined by Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN), Todd McShay (ABC), Kurt Warner (NFL) and others.
Final mock:
- Jaguars: Travon Walker (DE, Georgia)
- Lions: Aidan Hutchinson (DE, Michigan)
- Texans: Derek Stingley Jr. (CB, LSU)
- Jets: Ikem Ekwonu (OT, NC State)
- Giants: Sauce Gardner (CB, Cincinnati)
- Panthers: Evan Neal (OT, Alabama)
- Giants: Charles Cross (OT, Miss. State)
- Falcons: Kayvon Thibodeaux (DE, Oregon)
- Seahawks: Drake London (WR, USC)
- Jets: Jameson Williams (WR, Alabama)
Notes:
- "F--k them picks": The Rams' strategy of brazenly trading away picks led to a championship and birthed a meme. Others followed their lead, with 25 of the first 82 picks this year being made by teams who traded into those spots.
- No consensus: Who's going No. 1 to the Jaguars tonight? Depends on who you ask. The betting favorite is Georgia DE Travon Walker, but Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson is firmly in the mix.
- No top QB: This will be just the seventh draft this century where a QB isn't the top pick, joining 2000 (DE Courtney Brown), 2006 (DE Mario Williams), 2008 (OT Jake Long), 2013 (OT Eric Fisher), 2014 (DE Jadeveon Clowney) and 2017 (DE Myles Garrett).
- New York, New York: The Jets and Giants are two of a record eight teams with two first-round selections, and all four of their picks land in the top 10.
- Top-light, but deep: The top of the draft is weaker than usual, with one exec telling ESPN the first 10 players last year would likely all go No. 1 this year (subscription). But thanks to players using their extra year of COVID eligibility, the 2022 class is quite deep.
- Dawgs on D: Georgia's defense could produce a record five first-round picks, surpassing the four defensive players drafted out of Miami (2004) and Florida State (2006).
- Most, fewest: The Jaguars and Chiefs (12) have the most picks overall, while the Dolphins (4) have the fewest.
- Broadcast prep: ESPN has put together more than 500 player highlight packages to ensure they have one for all 262 picks.