Skip to main content
24 mins ago - Sports

What to know about the 2022 NFL Draft

Jeff Tracy
Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The NFL draft kicks off in Las Vegas Thursday night, two years after Sin City's planned debut was moved to Roger Goodell's basement.

Details: 262 players will hear their names called across seven rounds over the next three days, beginning with round one tonight (8pm ET).

  • Location: Goodell will announce the picks from a stage near the Bellagio fountain, where the 21 invited prospects will get their (often awkward) hug.
  • Broadcast: Hosts Mike Greenberg (ESPN), Rece Davis (ABC) and Rich Eisen (NFL) will be joined by Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN), Todd McShay (ABC), Kurt Warner (NFL) and others.

Final mock:

  1. Jaguars: Travon Walker (DE, Georgia)
  2. Lions: Aidan Hutchinson (DE, Michigan)
  3. Texans: Derek Stingley Jr. (CB, LSU)
  4. Jets: Ikem Ekwonu (OT, NC State)
  5. Giants: Sauce Gardner (CB, Cincinnati)
  6. Panthers: Evan Neal (OT, Alabama)
  7. Giants: Charles Cross (OT, Miss. State)
  8. Falcons: Kayvon Thibodeaux (DE, Oregon)
  9. Seahawks: Drake London (WR, USC)
  10. Jets: Jameson Williams (WR, Alabama)

Notes:

  • "F--k them picks": The Rams' strategy of brazenly trading away picks led to a championship and birthed a meme. Others followed their lead, with 25 of the first 82 picks this year being made by teams who traded into those spots.
  • No consensus: Who's going No. 1 to the Jaguars tonight? Depends on who you ask. The betting favorite is Georgia DE Travon Walker, but Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson is firmly in the mix.
  • No top QB: This will be just the seventh draft this century where a QB isn't the top pick, joining 2000 (DE Courtney Brown), 2006 (DE Mario Williams), 2008 (OT Jake Long), 2013 (OT Eric Fisher), 2014 (DE Jadeveon Clowney) and 2017 (DE Myles Garrett).
  • New York, New York: The Jets and Giants are two of a record eight teams with two first-round selections, and all four of their picks land in the top 10.
  • Top-light, but deep: The top of the draft is weaker than usual, with one exec telling ESPN the first 10 players last year would likely all go No. 1 this year (subscription). But thanks to players using their extra year of COVID eligibility, the 2022 class is quite deep.
  • Dawgs on D: Georgia's defense could produce a record five first-round picks, surpassing the four defensive players drafted out of Miami (2004) and Florida State (2006).
  • Most, fewest: The Jaguars and Chiefs (12) have the most picks overall, while the Dolphins (4) have the fewest.
  • Broadcast prep: ESPN has put together more than 500 player highlight packages to ensure they have one for all 262 picks.
Go deeper