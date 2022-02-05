Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

NFL commissioner calls coaching diversity results “unacceptable"

TuAnh Dam

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Photo: Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that diversity among the league's head coaches has been "unacceptable" despite the policies and programs put in place to enact change, according to a league-wide memo he sent and was obtained by ESPN.

Driving the news: Goodell's memo comes in the wake of former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores suing the NFL, Dolphins and New York Giants for "racial discrimination."

  • The NFL denied the allegations of racial discrimination, saying Flores' claims were "without merit." The Dolphins and Giants denied the allegations as well.

What they're saying: Goodell praised the significant efforts made to promote diversity, but admitted that "particularly with respect to head coaches the results have been unacceptable."

  • "We will reevaluate and examine all policies, guidelines and initiatives relating to diversity, equity and inclusion, including as they relate to gender," Goodell said.
  • The league will also bring in outside experts as well as solicit input from "current and former players and coaches, advocates and other authorities in this area."
  • "Our goal is simple: make our efforts and those of the clubs more effective so that real and tangible results will be achieved," he added.

Flores' lawyers said in a statement that they suspect Goodell's memo of being "more of a public relations ploy than real commitment to change."

  • "For too many years, the NFL has hid behind the cover of foundations that were supposed to protect the rights of Black players and coaches, all while letting systemic racial bias fester in its front offices," Douglas H. Wigdor and John Elefterakis said.
  • "The NFL is now rolling out the same playbook yet again and that is precisely why this lawsuit was filed."
  • They noted that the league had yet to reach out to Flores since he filed the suit.

By the numbers: There is currently only one Black head coach in the NFL, although there still are a few open positions.

Go Deeper: NFL sued for racial discrimination

Editor's note: This story has been updated with the statement from Flores' attorneys.

Go deeper

Mike AllenJim VandeHei
25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump: "Our country is going to hell!"

Former President Donald throws a hat to the crowd at a rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Jan. 29 in Conroe, Texas. Photo: Sergio Flores/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A single day's events made clear the new GOP litmus tests: Is Joe Biden the lawfully elected president, and was Jan. 6 an insurrection?

Why it matters: The correct answer is often "no" to both if you want to win a contested GOP primary or make a serious 2024 play. A full-throated "yes" gets you censured or defeated.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. COVID death toll hits 900,000N95, KN95 masks offer best protection against COVID-19, CDC says — CDC to expand wastewater surveillance program in bid to better track COVID — Omicron infections may not protect well against future spread — Medicare to cover at-home COVID tests.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated against COVID — COVID vaccines could be available for young children by end of February.
  3. Politics: Virginia judge temporarily blocks Youngkin's mask-optional order for schools — 7 musicians boycotting Spotify over Joe Rogan controversy — House Majority Leader Hoyer tests positive for COVID.
  4. World: 3 European countries ending COVID restrictions — Austria signs sweeping COVID vaccine mandate into law — Belgian athlete allowed in Olympic Village after tearful appeal over COVID isolation — Disaster-hit Tonga enters first-ever pandemic lockdown.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGill
Updated 2 hours ago - Technology

The next microchip crisis will be bigger

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The global chip shortage that's kept automobiles, iPads and game consoles in short supply is nothing compared to what could happen if the global economy's key maker of high-end microchips, based in Taiwan, is jeopardized.

Why it matters: Till now, Washington's focus on the semiconductor shortage has centered on keeping products on shelves and car dealership lots stocked — but U.S.-China tensions, along with the threat of natural disasters, provide a recipe for an even broader economic crisis.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow