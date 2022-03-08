NFL combine: A historic year for speed

The importance of the NFL combine may be up for debate, but one thing is undeniable: It still drives plenty of buzz.

By the numbers: The 40-yard dash is the combine's crown jewel, and this year's event — which ended Sunday — featured the fastest average time ever (4.71 seconds) and a record number of players under 4.40 seconds (31).

Top performers:

The big picture: When COVID canceled last year's combine, teams relied on videos of pro days and private workouts. Draft prep didn't appear to suffer, leading some to question the future of the in-person event.

Yes, but: "The interview I think is where I get the most value," 49ers GM John Lynch told The Ringer. "Looking at 'em in the eye and feeling their energy ... That's really what the combine is all about."

Plus, it's big business for the league. Four days of programming, millions of social media views and lots of headlines.

Looking ahead: The combine has been held in Indianapolis since 1987, but could move to Dallas or L.A. as soon as next year in an effort to make it an even bigger spectacle.