Browns and Bengals can host up to 6,000 fans for two home games each

Cleveland Browns players work out without fans during training camp at FirstEnergy Stadium in August. Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) announced Saturday that the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals can host up to 6,000 fans at two home games each scheduled for September and October.

Why it matters: DeWine's approval comes after three NFL teams agreed to host spectators. The Cowboys, Chiefs and Dolphins also promised to have fans in the stands during their first games of the regular season.

Jacob Knutson
11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

New York attorney general to organize grand jury on Daniel Prude death

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaking in August. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Saturday she will empanel a grand jury as part of the state's investigation into the March 30 death of Daniel Prude, a Black man, who died seven days after being hooded and held down by Rochester police.

Why it matters: New York’s third-largest city was roiled by protesters this week calling for justice in response to Prude's death. James announced that her office is investigating the death, and Mayor Lovely Warren suspended seven officers involved.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 26,709,458 — Total deaths: 876,400 — Total recoveries: 17,778,605Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 6,232,889 — Total deaths: 188,252 — Total recoveries: 2,283,454 — Total tests: 81,293,103Map.
  3. Politics: How to prepare for an election facing unprecedented threats.
  4. World: Pope to take first trip since coronavirus lockdown — Pandemic is erasing a decade of global progress in child mortality rates — China calls for U.S. visitors to show negative COVID-19 tests.
  5. Sports: 77 of 130 major college football teams to play this season.
  6. World: India surpasses 4 million coronavirus cases.
Mike Allen, author of AM
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Virus-era voting

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With rare, if not unprecedented, agreement, President Trump, Joe Biden, intelligence officials and Big Tech CEOs are all warning of threats to accurate and trusted vote counts before, on and after election day. 

American elections face a triple threat in 2020: 

  • Foreign governmentsespecially Russia, China and Iran — are actively spreading misinformation via social platforms.
