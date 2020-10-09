1 hour ago - Sports

NFL feeder program moves to Canton

Courtesy: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

College football stars and undrafted NFL hopefuls will be spending the rest of the season in Canton, Ohio training at an elite feeder program for a chance at pro ball.

Between the lines: The program is just one component within the Hall of Fame's elaborate plan for the former steel and automotive city to be the new resource center on all things football.

  • By 2022, the company hopes to move the program from its initial location within the Hall of Fame Village to an 80,000-square-foot, indoor field house and training facility.

Driving the news: The NFL Alumni Academy announced its first roster of players and coaches last week and marketed as an invitation only.

Details: Coaches include Mike Tice, Anthony Muñoz and Jay Hayes. Auburn standout DaVonte Lambert, four-year Syracuse starter Evan Adams and Louisiana Tech tackle O'Shea Dugas will join the group of 15 players.

What they're saying: "The NFL Alumni Academy is designed to develop NFL-ready talent to become complete professionals, giving them exposure to all 32 NFL teams to generate the best opportunities to successfully sign with an NFL franchise," says NFL Alumni Academy executive director Dean Dalton.

The big picture: The NFL's preseason opener, which takes place in Canton and draws about 700,000 visitors in August, was canceled due to the pandemic and its enshrinement events were postponed to 2021.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
50 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus protections could be delaying a bankruptcy crisis

Data: IIF; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of business bankruptcies and insolvencies in most countries has declined this year through the coronavirus pandemic as the world is seeing far fewer bankruptcies than it did in 2019.

Yes, but: That is largely thanks to assistance from central banks and government measures restricting things like foreclosures.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Science gets political as Trump touts experimental coronavirus drugs

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump has called an experimental coronavirus therapy he received "a gift from Heaven" and promised to make it widely available — igniting yet another round of concern about politics encroaching on science.

What they're saying: "We have an emergency use authorization that I want to get signed immediately," Trump said in a video Thursday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Barr tells Republicans Durham report won't be ready by election

Barr at the White House Sept. 26. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr has begun telling top Republicans that the Justice Department’s sweeping review into the origins of the Russia investigation will not be released before the election, a senior White House official and a congressional aide briefed on the conversations tell Axios.

Why it matters: Republicans had long hoped the report, led by U.S. Attorney John Durham, would be a bombshell containing revelations about what they allege were serious abuses by the Obama administration and intelligence community probing for connections between President Trump and Russia.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow