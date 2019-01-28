The coldest air in decades is infiltrating the Upper Midwest, and at least 88 million people will see temperatures dip below 0°F by the end of this week, Axios Science editor Andrew Freedman reports.

Wind chills in some spots will plummet into dangerous territory of minus 50°F to minus 65°F at the peak of the outbreak on Wednesday morning.

into dangerous territory of minus 50°F to minus 65°F at the peak of the outbreak on Wednesday morning. “That’s not just unusual. That’s 40 degrees below normal,” Weather Prediction Center meteorologist Brian Hurley told AP.

Driving the news: The stratospheric polar vortex — which is a whirl of low pressure at upper levels of the atmosphere over the pole — was knocked askew in early January, increasing the odds of cold outbreaks in the U.S. and Europe.

When the polar vortex is strong, it tends to keep the coldest air bottled up in the far north.

However, when it weakens or wobbles, it can send frigid air spilling south, as if Mother Nature left the freezer door open.

By the numbers: In Minneapolis, this will be the coldest weather since at least 1996. In Chicago, no one under the age of 25 has experienced such cold weather, as the last such outbreak was Jan. 18–20 1994.

The big picture: The globe as a whole, however, is still much warmer than normal, and scientists say the cold snap in parts of the U.S. in no way invalidates the overwhelming scientific evidence showing the planet is warming over the longer term due to the burning of fossil fuels for energy.

In fact, studies published in the past several years show that polar vortex disruptions may be more likely as the Earth warms and sea ice in the Arctic melts, and open water persists longer into the fall, says Judah Cohen, director of seasonal forecasting at AER, a Verisk company.

