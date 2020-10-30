Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

New Zealanders vote to legalize euthanasia in referendum

A voter casts her referendum and election ballots in Auckland, New Zealand.

New Zealanders have voted to back the End of Life Choice Bill, which allows voluntary euthanasia for adults living in the country with terminal illnesses, preliminary results announced by the NZ Electoral Commission show.

By the numbers: 65.2% voted in favor of the bill and 33.8% opposed it.

Driving the news: Members of Parliament last year voted individually in a conscience vote, rather than along party lines, to put the bill to a referendum. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was among those to support the measure.

  • Under the new law, applicants must meet strict requirements, including the ability to make informed decisions about assisted dying.

The big picture: Euthanasia and the variants of "assisted dying and assisted suicide" are legal in the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Colombia and the Australian state of Victoria, the Guardian notes.

  • In the U.S., physician-assisted suicide has been legalized in nine states and the District of Columbia, per CNN.

Of note: The NZ vote was one of two referendums people voted on during the country's Oct. 17 general election, which Ardern's Labour Party won a landslide.

  • In the other referendum, 53.1% voted against legalizing cannabis and 46.1% for the measure.
  • The results do not include an estimated 480,000 special ballots, such as those cast from abroad.

What's next: Final election results will be announced Nov. 6.

  • The End of Life Choice Bill will come into force 12 months after the official result is declared.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Large coronavirus outbreaks leading to high death rates — Coronavirus cases are at an all-time high ahead of Election Day — U.S. tops 88,000 COVID-19 cases, setting new single-day record.
  2. Politics: States beg for Warp Speed billions.
  3. World: Taiwan reaches a record 200 days with no local coronavirus cases.
  4. 🎧Podcast: The vaccine race turns toward nationalism.
States beg for Warp Speed billions

A COVID-19 drive-thru testing center yesterday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Photo: David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP

Operation Warp Speed has an Achilles' heel: States need billions to distribute vaccines — and many say they don't have the cash.

Why it matters: The first emergency use authorization could come as soon as next month, but vaccines require funding for workers, shipping and handling, and for reserving spaces for vaccination sites.

Court rules Minnesota absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Election Day

An election judge drops a ballot in a ballot box at a drive through drop-off for absentee ballots in Minneapolis. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

An appeals court on Thursday ruled that Minnesota absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Why it matters: The ruling, which comes just five days before the election, blocks the state's plan to count absentee ballots arriving late so long as they're postmarked by Nov. 3 and delivered within a week of the election. Now those ballots must be set aside and marked late.

