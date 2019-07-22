New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announces tough new gun law reform plan

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the Melbourne Town Hall on July 18.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced at a press conference Monday plans for more gun restrictions in response to the Christchurch mosques terrorist attack.

The big picture: Her government outlawed possession of military-style semi-automatic guns and assault rifles in April, in the wake of the March 15 fatal shootings. Under the proposed new law, Ardern said there would be a national register for all firearms and tighter restrictions on who can obtain and retain a firearms license — including a gun purchase ban on visitors to New Zealand.

New Zealand