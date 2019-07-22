New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced at a press conference Monday plans for more gun restrictions in response to the Christchurch mosques terrorist attack.

The big picture: Her government outlawed possession of military-style semi-automatic guns and assault rifles in April, in the wake of the March 15 fatal shootings. Under the proposed new law, Ardern said there would be a national register for all firearms and tighter restrictions on who can obtain and retain a firearms license — including a gun purchase ban on visitors to New Zealand.

