New Zealand PM indicates mandates will lift after Omicron peaks

Rebecca Falconer

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a news conference in Auckland, New Zealand, earlier this month. Photo: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions would lift once the threat of Omicron has passed.

Why it matters: NZ imposed some of the world's toughest pandemic measures and largely contained the virus to managed hotel quarantine facilities for returning New Zealand residents before Omicron arrived. Its seven-day average of new community cases is now 1,667.

Driving the news: Ardern made the comments at a news conference in which she denounced a group of demonstrators, who've been camped outside Parliament grounds in Wellington for two weeks protesting mandates and other issues, for throwing "human waste" at police.

What she's saying: Ardern said Omicron was expected to peak in mid to late March and that mandates would lift "well beyond" the outbreak's peak, once pressure on the health care system was manageable.

  • Vaccine passes had "always been temporary" and were the "least bad option" to prevent further restrictions across the whole population, she said.
  • "Everyone is over COVID, no one wants to live with rules and restrictions, but if we hadn't done what we did, we would have more COVID and lost people we love," Ardern added.
  • "We will move to be less restrictive, but not because they demand it," she said, addressing the protesters, "[but] because it will be safe for our population to do so."

By the numbers: 116 people are currently in hospital with the coronavirus and 55 have died since the pandemic began.

  • 95% of people over the age of 12 (more than 3.9 million in the country of 5 million) have had two COVID-19 vaccine doses and a further 2.1 million have received boosters.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Biden and Putin agree "in principle" to hold summit

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange on June 16, 2021 in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: Peter Klaunzer - Pool/Keystone via Getty Images

President Biden agreed "in principle" to hold a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the White House confirmed on Sunday evening.

Driving the news: Biden said the meeting can only take place if Russia does not invade Ukraine, according to statements from the White House and French President Emmanuel Macron's office, which first announced the news.

Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - World

Australia reopens borders to world for first time in nearly 2 years

People embrace on arrival at Sydney's International Airport in Sydney, Australia, on Monday morning local time. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Australia reopened its international border for the first time in nearly two years on Monday.

Why it matters: Australia's borders shut to most non-residents in March 2020, as the pandemic spread across the world.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - World

U.S. tells UN Russia plans Ukraine human rights abuses after invasion

A protester holds up a poster reading "Hands Off Ukraine," depicting the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin covered with a map of Ukraine in the colors of the country's flag during a demonstration in front of the Brandenburger Gate in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday. Photo: Stefanie Loos/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. says it has "credible information" indicating "Russian forces are creating lists" of Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation," the Washington Post first reported Sunday.

Driving the news: Bathsheba Crocker, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva, warns in a letter to the UN, confirmed by a State Department official, that the information "recently obtained by the United States ... indicates that human rights violations and abuses in the aftermath of a further invasion are being planned."

