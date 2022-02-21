New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions would lift once the threat of Omicron has passed.

Why it matters: NZ imposed some of the world's toughest pandemic measures and largely contained the virus to managed hotel quarantine facilities for returning New Zealand residents before Omicron arrived. Its seven-day average of new community cases is now 1,667.

Driving the news: Ardern made the comments at a news conference in which she denounced a group of demonstrators, who've been camped outside Parliament grounds in Wellington for two weeks protesting mandates and other issues, for throwing "human waste" at police.

There have been reports that some of the protesters, who have been inspired by similar demonstrations in Canada, have harassed passersby, including schoolchildren, for wearing face masks.

What she's saying: Ardern said Omicron was expected to peak in mid to late March and that mandates would lift "well beyond" the outbreak's peak, once pressure on the health care system was manageable.

Vaccine passes had "always been temporary" and were the "least bad option" to prevent further restrictions across the whole population, she said.

"Everyone is over COVID, no one wants to live with rules and restrictions, but if we hadn't done what we did, we would have more COVID and lost people we love," Ardern added.

"We will move to be less restrictive, but not because they demand it," she said, addressing the protesters, "[but] because it will be safe for our population to do so."

By the numbers: 116 people are currently in hospital with the coronavirus and 55 have died since the pandemic began.