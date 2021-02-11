Sign up for our daily briefing

New Zealand Parliament drops tie rule after Māori lawmaker ejected

Māori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi in New Zealand's Parliament in Wellington after being told to leave on Tuesday, wearing a traditional taonga pendanti. Photo: Lynn Grieveso/Newsroom via Getty Images

A long-held New Zealand requirement for male Members of Parliament to wear ties has been changed after an indigenous leader was ejected from the chamber for refusing to wear one.

Why it matters: Māori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi said after Tuesday's incident that wearing a tie, which he likened to a "colonial noose," breached indigenous people's rights. Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard said Wednesday most of the standing orders committee voted to remove the rule.

Bethany Allen-EbrahimianDave Lawler
7 hours ago - World

Biden holds first call as president with China's Xi Jinping

Biden and Xi in 2012, when both were serving as vice president. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty

President Biden on Wednesday evening held his first call with Chinese President Xi Jinping since taking office, raising thorny issues including human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

The big picture: Ahead of the call, senior administration officials offered reporters the most detailed portrait to date of Biden’s policies toward China, and how they will build on — and diverge from — Donald Trump’s approach.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden considering Lisa Cook for open Fed seat

Lisa Cook (center). Public Domain

President Biden is considering nominating Lisa Cook, an economist at Michigan State University, to fill an open seat on the Federal Reserve Board, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The appointment would be historic, since Cook would be the first Black woman to join the Fed. It also would reveal the new president's preferences for monetary policy and how he may reconstitute the Fed, including the chairmanship.

Stef W. Kight
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The members of Congress who tweet the most

Data: Quorum; Chart: Axios Visuals

From Donald Trump to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, tweeting has become a big part of being an elected official.

Why it matters: Numerous representatives and senators have followed suit, and these are the ones who tweeted the most during the recently completed 116th Congress, according to data pulled by Quorum.

