Christchurch District Court on Tuesday sentenced a businessman to 21 months in prison for sharing live-streamed video of the New Zealand terrorist attack that killed 51 people — which he described as "awesome," Stuff reports.

Details: Philip Neville Arps, 44, pleaded guilty to 2 charges of distributing footage of the mosque shootings, which Judge Stephen O'Driscoll said was, in effect, a hate crime against the Muslim community, per the New Zealand Herald. Arps runs Beneficial Insulation, a firm that uses neo-Nazi imagery, according to RNZ. "You have strong and unrepentant views towards the Muslim community," O'Driscoll said, per Newshub.