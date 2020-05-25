New Zealand PM stays calm on live TV as earthquake strikes
A screenshot of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern looking up as an earthquake interrupts her live TV interview. Photo: The AM Show/Facebook
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck just north of Wellington as New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave a live breakfast TV interview on Monday morning local time.
The big picture: But showing the kind of leadership she's won international plaudits for, Ardern remained unfazed, saying: "We're just having a bit of an earthquake here. ... Quite a decent shake."
Watch the clip below: