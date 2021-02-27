New Zealand's largest city Auckland will enter a seven-day coronavirus lockdown starting Sunday after a new local case of the virus was discovered, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced.

Why it matters: The action comes roughly two weeks after the city of 2 million residents entered a three-day lockdown over a cluster of the more transmissible UK variant that was reported in the city.

Details: The lockdown, with Level 3 restrictions, permits people to leave home for essential shopping and essential work, according to Ardern.