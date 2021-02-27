Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

New Zealand's largest city to enter coronavirus lockdown

A coronavirus testing site in Auckland, New Zealand, on Feb. 15. Photo: Xinhua/Zhao Gang via Getty Images

New Zealand's largest city Auckland will enter a seven-day coronavirus lockdown starting Sunday after a new local case of the virus was discovered, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced.

Why it matters: The action comes roughly two weeks after the city of 2 million residents entered a three-day lockdown over a cluster of the more transmissible UK variant that was reported in the city.

Details: The lockdown, with Level 3 restrictions, permits people to leave home for essential shopping and essential work, according to Ardern.

  • Public venues will be closed and restrictions throughout the rest of the country tightened to Level 2.
  • Ardern announced in mid-February that the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines had arrived in New Zealand.

Jacob Knutson
19 hours ago - World

Brazil's capital to enter 24-hour lockdown as coronavirus cases surge

A health care worker administering a coronavirus vaccine in Brasilia, Brazil, Feb. 10. Photo: Xinhua/Lucio Tavora via Getty Images

The Brazilian capital of Brasilia will enter a 24-lockdown on Saturday as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surge, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Hospitals in Brasilia, the third-largest city in Brazil, have struggled to keep up with hospitalizations from the virus. More than 80% of the city's intensive care beds are occupied, according to Reuters.

John Frank, author of Denver
Feb 26, 2021 - Axios Denver

Denver's struggle to reopen safely

Data: Denver Public Health; Map: Sara Wise, Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Denver's current COVID-19 case count ticked slightly higher this week, delaying its move from level yellow to a less restrictive phase.

Why it matters: Mayor Michael Hancock's administration expected to meet the criteria to shift to level blue and increase capacity limits at restaurants, gyms and indoor events.

Axios
30 mins ago - Axios on HBO

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond

On the next episode of "Axios on HBO," Axios co-founder Mike Allen interviews White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond.

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, February 28 at 6 pm. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.